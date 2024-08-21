Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani reacts to their divorce, Shabana Azmi says 'it's very painful when...'

Javed Akhtar's first wife, Honey Irani reacted to their divorce. Shabana Azmi also reacted to how she received backlash after marrying the veteran lyricist, being tagged as a 'home-breaker', and how Honey copes with their relationship.

Javed Akhtar's first wife, Zoya and Farhan Akhtar's mother, Honey Irani, has opened up about dealing with the failed marriage with a veteran lyricist and accepting Shabana Azmi's relationship with her ex-husband. In the recently released docu-series Angry Young Men. Honey made a rare public appearance and discussed their failed marriage. In the three-part-series, Javed admitted that he's 60-70% responsible for the failure of his first marriage.

Honey Irani opened up about accepting Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's relationship and also said that they're 'best friends'. She said, “I guess what had to happen, happened. But, one thing I’ll definitely say is that we’re still very good friends. I mean I think we are the best friends now. I know that he’s there for me whenever I need him and he know that I’m there for him whatever he does. And the kids (Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar) are there, they’re are perfect with them. Even Shabana has been very nice."

Shabana Azmi also shared her views on their relationship. The Arth actress admitted that she was tagged 'home-breaker', and added, "“In any relationship, which is a triangular relationship, it is very personal and very painful, especially when children are involved. It becomes more hurtful because people are so quick to pass judgment and say ‘she’s a home-breaker’, ‘she’s a home-destroyer’ and things like that."

Shabana revealed that she wanted to share her side of the story, but decided to remain silent and take the brickbacks, "Obviously I wanted to explain my point of view but then I figured if I did that, I would end up hurting far too many people. So wisdom lay in keeping quiet and not explaining myself and getting the brickbats which obviously I would get."

Shabana lauded Honey for never teaching her kids (Farhan and Zoya) to consider her as the 'evil stepmother', and gave her security in the relationship. The Amar Akbar Anthony actress said, "I give huge credit to Honey because she could have easily filled the children with tales against me. She just didn’t do that. She gave them the security that you do not have to consider her an evil stepmother. She and I have a very warm and really nice relationship."

