Javed Akhtar said said he could have learnt music, a musical instrument or another language had he not lost those years to alcohol. He also expressed regret over his behaviour towards certain people, saying he was unhappy with the way he had spoken to them in the past.

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar said he regrets wasting nearly 15 years of his life due to drinking and an irresponsible attitude, which he believes led to several major mistakes and cost him opportunities to write more and learn new skills. Speaking at the ninth edition of the We The Women on Friday in Mumbai, the 81-year-old writer said he could have learnt music, a musical instrument or another language had he not lost those years to alcohol. "I think that in these 80 years, I must have completely wasted at least 15 years. Because of my drinking and my irresponsible attitude, I could have done so much more. Like, I could have written much more, learnt music, learnt a musical instrument, or learnt another language, such as French or Persian. I could have done so many other things, but I wasted my time," Akhtar said.

He also expressed regret over his behaviour towards certain people, saying he was unhappy with the way he had spoken to them in the past. "I could also have been more sensitive towards certain people. When I think about how I behaved with them, how I spoke to them and the words I used, I feel very bad," he said. Akhtar, who described himself as a heavy drinker, said he believed most of the major mistakes he made in his adult life were under the influence of alcohol. "I think all the major mistakes I made in my adult life were under the influence of alcohol. Sometimes I think that if I hadn't drunk at all, I would not have made those mistakes. It was a big mess," he added.

The writer said he would consume almost a bottle every night before giving up alcohol on July 31, 1991, a decision he took because he wanted to live longer. "I wasn't drinking because I had an unhappy childhood or because I was trying to escape something, I was drinking because I thoroughly enjoyed it. But I had to make a choice between continuing to enjoy that pleasure and living a longer life. I had probably given myself only another 10 to 12 years at that point. If I continued drinking and wanted to live longer, I would have to stop drinking. I wanted to live longer, and I still want to live longer. I just don't want to die," he concluded.

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