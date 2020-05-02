Javed Akhtar, Raveena Tandon censure opening of liquor, paan shops

As lockdown extension was announced, MHA also made another announcement in the press release. They stated that the coronavirus green zones will have access to liquor stores and paan shops. They would have to observe six feet distance while following the same. Raveena Tandon and Javed Akhtar were not happy with the decision and expressed their displeasure on Twitter.

Hearing the news, Raveena Tandon was upset that after paan shops open, the spitting would start all over again. She tweeted, "Yaaay for paan/gutka shops! Excellent, the spitting starts again! Wonderful!!"

Meanwhile Javed Akhtar, who claimed to have left drinking since July 30, 1991, was against opening of liquor shops. He expressed, "Opening liquor shops during the lock down will only bring disastrous results . In any case according to all the surveys nowadays domestic Violence has increased to a large extent .liquor will make these days even more dangerous of for women and children."

Here are their tweets:

While the shops would remain open, not more than five people will be allowed at one place. Prime Minister Narenda Modi announced the lockdown extension for two weeks starting from May 4.