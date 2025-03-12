Aamir Khan is producing two films under his banner, Sitaare Zameen Par and Lahore 1947. Fans are confused after Javed Akhtar's predicted that his next film will create riot at the box office.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has made a huge prediction about Aamir Khan creating a riot at the box office with his next production. However, Javed's statement confused netizens whether he was talking about Lahore 1947 or Sitaare Zameen Par. Recently, Aamir Khan held a press conference to announce a Film Festival, dedicated to him, ahead of his 60th birthday.

In the event, Aamir was accompanied by Javed Akhtar, and they even interacted with the media. A journalist asked Javed and Aamir why films get divided between multiplexes or single screens? Stating an example of Superboys of Malegaon, he stated that there are films with not new or lesser known actors that run only in plush multiplexes, and few films create records in single screens, why is there a gap of acceptance.

After hearing the question, Javed said that Aamir's upcoming movie will be widely accepted in single screens and in multiplexes. Without naming the film, he said, "Main aapko bata du ek picture aane wali hai. Jo chahe multiplex ho ya chahe woh single screen ho, uss mein woh picture chalegi. Logon ko pasand aayegi. Woh picture is waqt yeh (Aamir Khan) bana rahe hai."

This statement has left netizens puzzled, as Aamir is currently producing two films, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta-starrer Lahore 1947 and Sitaare Zameen Par, which will mark his acting comeback as well. Sunny Deol fans are stating that he is talking about Lahore 1947. A fan club, dedicated to Sunny, shared the video on X with the tweet, "I think here @Javedakhtarjadu is talking about #Lahore1947 as he has already seen the rushes of Lahore & praised the film & he mentioned that Aamir bna rhe hai." Another netizen asked, "Definitely It's A #Lahore1947 and This Film Is A Big Film Of Amir Khan and Production and Dream Project Of Raj Kumar Santoshi Ji." One of the netizens wrote, "It's Sitaare Zameen Par not Lahore1947."

For the unversed, Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, and it is among the most-awaited films of the year. On the other side, Sitaare Zameen Par is the sequel to Aamir's 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par. The film also marks his comeback after a hiatus of three years. Aamir took a break from acting after his last film, Laal Singh Chaddha, tanked at the box office.