Javed Akhtar opens up on reason behind his split with Salim Khan: ‘Never fought over credit or money but…’

Javed Akhtar says he and Salim Khan never fought over money or credit, revealing the reason behind their split.

Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan were the blockbuster duo of Bollywood who have given several landmark films. However, their partnership weakened over time and eventually snapped. The veteran writer, Javed Akhtar, recently revealed the reason behind their fallout.

In an interview with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Javed Akhtar revealed the reason for the split, saying writing partnerships are often difficult to sustain and said, “Partnership in a cement factory is easier, because you know what is the cost of making cement, the price in the market, and if you are decent people you can have formal relations with your partner, and the business will continue. On the contrary, partnership in writing is another ball game. You don’t have a scale or a weighing machine where you can put a scene and decide its weight, it is only a matter of feeling. You have to have tremendous mental rapport to take a scene and develop it mutually and reach the conclusion that this is the final thing and it is good. As long as you have that tremendous mental rapport you people can work together. The moment that rapport is broken or weakened, you can’t work together.”

When asked what made their rapport beak, Javed Akhtar revealed that after becoming successful, they both started drifting apart because new people started entering their lives and said, "When we began, both of us were nobodies, we only had each other. So, we would spend much time together, sit by the sea, and talk about stories. He would come to my room, I had one paying guest room, or I would go to his house, which was a small one. But when you become bigger and more successful, many more people enter your life. Then all those desires which were dormant, all those interests which were dormant… The moment you have done something which was the main issue of your life or the main interest, you reach a satisfactory position and then all the other interests start emerging."

He further added that they both never fought over money or credit and said, "So, you start meeting different kinds of people and then gradually you become different people and that is what happened. We did not fight, there was no issue about credit, there was never any issue about money, there was nothing. We just grew apart. One realized that the relationship is no longer there, that we now don’t sit together in the evening, we have our own set of friends. Gradually that happened and the rapport weakened, and it was reflecting on our work also."

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, the blockbuster duo of Bollywood, wrote some of the most iconic Hindi films of the 70s', like Sholay, Deewaar, Zanjeer, Don, Haathi Mere Saathi, Yaadon Ki Baarat, and played a key role in crafting the ‘Angry Young Man’ archetype. They ended their partnership of 12 years in 1982.

