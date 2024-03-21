Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anil Ambani’s Reliance making strong comeback, shares hit the top again after settling Rs 4000000000…

Leopard hunts Monkey in Sariska Tiger Reserve, video goes viral

Meet man who gave up Rs 40000 crore wealth to become monk, his father is a...

US expresses concerns over 2024 Pakistan general elections, rubbishes Imran Khan's cipher allegation

Javed Akhtar opens up on reason behind his split with Salim Khan: ‘Never fought over credit or money but…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anil Ambani’s Reliance making strong comeback, shares hit the top again after settling Rs 4000000000…

Leopard hunts Monkey in Sariska Tiger Reserve, video goes viral

Meet man who gave up Rs 40000 crore wealth to become monk, his father is a...

Foods that promote both weight loss and muscle gain 

Thyroid Health: Best drinks to sip daily for hypothyroidism

10 most popular Indian web series this week

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Javed Akhtar opens up on reason behind his split with Salim Khan: ‘Never fought over credit or money but…’

AR Rahman asked Imtiaz Ali why was he needed in Amar Singh Chamkila: 'It is a very naughty...'

Meet 21-year-old actress, started working at 7, more popular than Amitabh, Kareena, Kiara, her net worth is...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Javed Akhtar opens up on reason behind his split with Salim Khan: ‘Never fought over credit or money but…’

Javed Akhtar says he and Salim Khan never fought over money or credit, revealing the reason behind their split.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 06:48 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan were the blockbuster duo of Bollywood who have given several landmark films. However, their partnership weakened over time and eventually snapped. The veteran writer, Javed Akhtar, recently revealed the reason behind their fallout. 

In an interview with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Javed Akhtar revealed the reason for the split, saying writing partnerships are often difficult to sustain and said, “Partnership in a cement factory is easier, because you know what is the cost of making cement, the price in the market, and if you are decent people you can have formal relations with your partner, and the business will continue. On the contrary, partnership in writing is another ball game. You don’t have a scale or a weighing machine where you can put a scene and decide its weight, it is only a matter of feeling. You have to have tremendous mental rapport to take a scene and develop it mutually and reach the conclusion that this is the final thing and it is good. As long as you have that tremendous mental rapport you people can work together. The moment that rapport is broken or weakened, you can’t work together.”

When asked what made their rapport beak, Javed Akhtar revealed that after becoming successful, they both started drifting apart because new people started entering their lives and said, "When we began, both of us were nobodies, we only had each other. So, we would spend much time together, sit by the sea, and talk about stories. He would come to my room, I had one paying guest room, or I would go to his house, which was a small one. But when you become bigger and more successful, many more people enter your life. Then all those desires which were dormant, all those interests which were dormant… The moment you have done something which was the main issue of your life or the main interest, you reach a satisfactory position and then all the other interests start emerging."

He further added that they both never fought over money or credit and said, "So, you start meeting different kinds of people and then gradually you become different people and that is what happened. We did not fight, there was no issue about credit, there was never any issue about money, there was nothing. We just grew apart. One realized that the relationship is no longer there, that we now don’t sit together in the evening, we have our own set of friends. Gradually that happened and the rapport weakened, and it was reflecting on our work also." 

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, the blockbuster duo of Bollywood, wrote some of the most iconic Hindi films of the 70s', like Sholay, Deewaar, Zanjeer, Don, Haathi Mere Saathi, Yaadon Ki Baarat, and played a key role in crafting the ‘Angry Young Man’ archetype. They ended their partnership of 12 years in 1982.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, sold his company to Google for over Rs 2000 crore, now hired by son of an IAS officer for…

Reliance Jio plans at affordable price to stream IPL 2024: Unlimited 5G data, calls at just Rs...

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Know significance of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad seat, will he win again or will there be a twist?

Bihar Board Results 2024: BSEB class 12th results soon at secondary.biharboardonline.com, here’s how to check

Meet Kendra Mysore, yesteryear actress' glamorous daughter who resembles her mom, she is going viral for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement