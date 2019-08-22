Javed Akhtar opens up on Pakistan minister's demand for removal of Priyanka Chopra as UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace

Headlines

Ben Stokes returns to ODI cricket, rekindles England's hope of defending ICC Men's World Cup title

'Bahut jaldi tere ko goli...': Urfi Javed receives death threat, calls it 'regular day' in her life

Jawan is reportedly Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film ever, made on huge budget of...

Mild earthquake hits Noida's Gautam Buddha Nagar

Jasprit Bumrah roars back to form in intense net session ahead of T20I series against Ireland

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ben Stokes returns to ODI cricket, rekindles England's hope of defending ICC Men's World Cup title

India's first superstar gave 17 hits in a row, but his stardom ended just 3 years later, never gave another blockbuster

Watch: Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan discharged from hospital, says ‘Delhi ja kar…’

8 Foods to get rid of dark circles

Weight loss tips: Vegetarian mini meals to shed extra kilos

Herbs and spices to boost mood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

'Bahut jaldi tere ko goli...': Urfi Javed receives death threat, calls it 'regular day' in her life

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav finally opens up about his mystery girlfriend, reveals 'woh Punjab se...'

India's first superstar gave 17 hits in a row, but his stardom ended just 3 years later, never gave another blockbuster

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Javed Akhtar opens up on Pakistan minister's demand for removal of Priyanka Chopra as UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace

'I know Priyanka Chopra personally. She is a cultured, decent and educated person and the fact remains she is an Indian': Javed Akhtar

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 22, 2019, 09:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Joining the likes of Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut among others, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar is the latest celeb to comment on the ongoing controversy of Priyanka Chopra supporting the decision of the Indian government on Jammu and Kashmir. The lyricist said that the views of Priyanka Chopra will "obviously be an Indian point of view", reports PTI. 

Recently, Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari had written a letter to the UNICEF, demanding that Priyanka Chopra be removed as the UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace, alleging that she was in support of Indian government's decision on Kashmir and had encouraged a nuclear war against Pakistan. 

Commenting on the same, Javed Akhtar, who was attending an event in Kolkata on Wednesday, shared, "If her comments have upset the Pakistani establishment, they can do whatever they wish."

A report on PTI further quoted Akhtar as saying, "I know Priyanka Chopra personally. She is a cultured, decent and educated person and the fact remains she is an Indian. If there is some kind of a controversy and difference in point of view between an average Indian citizen (like Priyanka Chopra) and the Pakistani establishment, obviously her point of view will be an Indian point of view."

When quizzed about the current situation in the Kashmir Valley, Akhtar told the reporters present, "I am not aware what is going on. As a matter of fact most of us don't know because there is hardly any information available. We are yet to get details. We know that there was some curfew, there were some restrictions, so on and so forth."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Ek ghanta ho gaya': When BTS V was interrupted by Indian man in Paris

Himachal rains: Several houses collapse in Shimla, reopening of schools in state to be decided on weather conditions

Farhan Akhtar reacts to being trolled for casting Ranveer Singh in Don 3 in place of Shah Rukh Khan: 'Went through...'

This college dropout co-founded Rs 2400 crore firm, his net worth is…

Most watched Hindi film this century sold 5 crore tickets, was labelled flop on release; it's not Pathaan, Dangal, Dhoom

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE