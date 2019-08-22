Javed Akhtar opens up on Pakistan minister's demand for removal of Priyanka Chopra as UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace

'I know Priyanka Chopra personally. She is a cultured, decent and educated person and the fact remains she is an Indian': Javed Akhtar

Joining the likes of Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut among others, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar is the latest celeb to comment on the ongoing controversy of Priyanka Chopra supporting the decision of the Indian government on Jammu and Kashmir. The lyricist said that the views of Priyanka Chopra will "obviously be an Indian point of view", reports PTI.

Recently, Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari had written a letter to the UNICEF, demanding that Priyanka Chopra be removed as the UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace, alleging that she was in support of Indian government's decision on Kashmir and had encouraged a nuclear war against Pakistan.

Commenting on the same, Javed Akhtar, who was attending an event in Kolkata on Wednesday, shared, "If her comments have upset the Pakistani establishment, they can do whatever they wish."

A report on PTI further quoted Akhtar as saying, "I know Priyanka Chopra personally. She is a cultured, decent and educated person and the fact remains she is an Indian. If there is some kind of a controversy and difference in point of view between an average Indian citizen (like Priyanka Chopra) and the Pakistani establishment, obviously her point of view will be an Indian point of view."

When quizzed about the current situation in the Kashmir Valley, Akhtar told the reporters present, "I am not aware what is going on. As a matter of fact most of us don't know because there is hardly any information available. We are yet to get details. We know that there was some curfew, there were some restrictions, so on and so forth."