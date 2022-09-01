Javed Akhtar opens up on #BoycottBollywood trend, says 'if the film is good...'

File Photo

In a recent interview, Javed Akhtar discussed the consequences of cancel culture in the film industry and referred to it as a 'phase.' Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, and Raksha Bandhan, among other recent blockbusters, all struggled at the box office after numerous social media users called for a boycott for a variety of reasons. Speaking of it, Javed expressed his scepticism that such calls would ever be effective.

Javed Akhtar told ETimes, “It is a passing phase. It is very evident that it doesn’t work. If the film is good and is appreciated by the audience, it will work. If it is not good and not appreciated by the audience, it won’t work. I don’t think this kind of announcement of cancel culture and boycott works at all.”

#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trended on Twitter due to the controversial statements made by Aamir Khan in the past. Reacting to this negativity around his film, Aamir Khan said at a press conference, "If I've hurt someone's heart with something so I feel sad for that, I don't want to hurt anyone. Those who don't wish to see the film, I will respect their decision. But I will wish more and more people see the film, we have made it with a lot of hard work. I'm not the only person in the film, it is made by the efforts of hundreds of people, I hope people like it."

Alia Bhatt shared her opinion on the #BoycottBollywood trend and told DNA India, "I don't give any attention to it. How do you know where that (trend) is coming from or how manufactured it is? How do you know how organic it is? I don't go by Twitter trends, I go by whether a movie does well or not. That’s why am saying the audience is king because they decide whether they want to pay money and go watch a film in the theatre or not. No Twitter trend is going to change that".