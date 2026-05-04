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Javed Akhtar makes shocking statement on Dhurandhar being labelled 'propaganda', admits Ranveer Singh's blockbuster didn't 'suited' certain audience

Javed Akhtar has made a statement on Dhurandhar being labelled as 'propaganda', and his views have left netizens surprised.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 04, 2026, 08:59 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Javed Akhtar makes shocking statement on Dhurandhar being labelled 'propaganda', admits Ranveer Singh's blockbuster didn't 'suited' certain audience
Javed Akhtar, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar
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Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has made a big statement on Dhurandhar and shared his views on Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film, being labelled 'propaganda'. As PTI reported, on Sunday, Javed received a special award from a jewellery brand for his achievements in the films. After taking the centre stage, Javed was asked to comment on recent films that have been called a toolkit to influence a certain audience. Ever since Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge were released, a common criticism the film received is promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his governance. Now Javed has commented on the politics of Dhurandhar, and it will surprise you. 

Javed Akhtar on Dhurandhar being labelled 'propaganda'

In the event, Javed, without mincing his words, admitted that he liked Dhurandhar Part One more than The Revenge. He said, "I don’t know what you mean by propaganda films. I loved Dhurandhar, which was an excellent film. I loved the first one more than the second one."

Also read: Viral video: Pakistan's 'B-grade reply' to Dhurandhar leaves internet in splits, Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen father plays Ajit Doval, netizens react

Speaking about the debatable narrative, Javed added, "Every story takes some stand, but does it become propaganda because the narrative isn’t suited to a section of the audience? Everyone has the right to propagate their ideas. What is wrong with propaganda films?"

About the Dhurandhar franchise 

Headlined by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar is a two-part spy espionage thriller, based on several real events. The movie also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. Both parts went on to become record-breaking blockbusters, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. Dhurandhar Part One was released in cinemas on December 5, 2025, and it went on to earn Rs 1,307 crore worldwide. 

Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released in cinemas on March 19, 2026, and it met with unprecedented audience response. Despite mixed reviews, the film went on to gross Rs 1,788 crore worldwide, becoming the second biggest Indian film behind Dangal (2018), beating Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Pushpa 2: The Rule. 

Dhurandhar set to storm Japan

Last week, the Japanese release of Dhurandhar got confirmed, and international posters were dropped on social media. The Japanese version of Dhurandhar will be released in cinemas on July 10.

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