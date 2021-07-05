Javed Akhtar makes shocking allegations against Kangana Ranaut - Details inside

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar has alleged that actor Kangana Ranaut’s counsel’s on June 28 deliberately gave a misleading statement in the Bombay High Court to obtain favourable orders to get her passport renewed. Akhtar has now filed an intervention application against Kangana in court.

In the intervention application, Akhtar stated that he had filed a criminal defamation complaint against Ranaut in November 2020 over her remarks about him during a TV interview. He added that criminal proceedings were pending against the actor.

An excerpt from the application said, "In spite of knowledge of the criminal case (Akhtar's complaint) pending before the magistrate's court, Andheri, the petitioner no 1 (Ranaut) deliberately failed to disclose the same...With an intention to mislead and obtain a favourable order.”

Akhtar sought to intervene in the writ petition filed by the Bollywood actor who has challenged a First Information Report (FIR) filed against her for allegedly infringing upon the copyright of a writer.

Kangana has been trying to get her passport renewed since last month to enable her to travel to Budapest, Hungary for a film shoot but the authority was delaying the renewal citing the criminal cases pending against her.

During a hearing on this application on June 28, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the passport authority, told the HC that Kangana's plea was vague and did not clarify which criminal proceedings were pending against her. A bench led by justice SS Shinde was told by the ‘Queen’ actor’s lawyer that only two FIRs registered against the actor but criminal proceedings in these FIRs had not started yet.

As per the lawyer, the first FIR was filed by the Bandra police in October last year for ‘promoting religious enmity through her tweets and the second FIR was registered in March this year. It was by the author of the book ‘Didda: Warrior Queen of Kashmir' who alleged that Kangana announced a film on the book's subject without his permission.

(With agency inputs)