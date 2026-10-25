Javed Akhtar jumps in defence of Rashmika Mandanna, gets brutally trolled for THIS reason, netizens say 'aapko bhi gaali khani hogi sir'

Javed Akhtar tried to defend Rashmika Mandanna against the trolls for her unclear pronunciation, but what he tweeted further complicated the issue for him. Read on to know why.

Veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar defended Rashmika Mandanna against criticism over her pronunciation, but he unintentionally invited trolls for himself. On X (formerly Twitter), Javed dropped a tweet in support of the Pushpa actress, who's often been mocked for her dialogue delivery and diction. For the unversed, Rashmika's unclear dialogue in Animal and her Marathi dialect in Vicky Kaushal's Chhava were criticised, ridiculed, and questioned. Despite the trolls, Rashmika went on to prove her worth through her impressive performances. On Sunday, Javed decided to pen a note in support of Rashmika, but it went down south.

Why did Javed Akhtar's tweet become a joke?

On X, Javed wrote, "Those who have any problem with the pronunciation of Tamil actor Rashmika should be given a few lines of Tamil, which is the oldest spoken language in the world, and let’s see how well they pronounce Tamil. This fake and baseless linguistic superiority is not acceptable." For the unversed, Rashmika was born in a Kodava Hindu family in Coorg, Karnataka. Rashmika is a Kannadiga; her native place is Karnataka, and she primarily works in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil films.

Those who have any problem with the pronounciation of Tamil actor Rashmika should be given a few lines of Tamil which is the oldest spoken language in the world and let’s see how well they pronounce Tamil . This fake and baseless linguistic superiority is not acceptable. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 25, 2026

How netizens responded to Javed's gesture

Soon, the tweet of Javed went viral in no time. Netizens nitpicked his mistake and brutally trolled him. An internet user wrote, "She is Coorgi from Karnataka, not Tamil Nadu." Another internet user wrote, "Even Javed Saab, despite his support, appears unfamiliar with South Indian nuances. Rashmika is a Kannadiga (from Coorg) by roots and works across all South Indian languages, showing the richness of our varied cultures!" One of the internet users wrote, "She is a Kannada actor working predominantly in Telugu films. Abhi aapko bhi gaali khani hogi sir dekhna iske liye."

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On the work front, Rashmika's latest film is Ranabaali, paired opposite his real-life husband, Vijay Deverakonda. The film was released in cinemas on October 16 and is tracking as a box office underperformer, rather than a hit.