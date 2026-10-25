FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ramayan's Ram and Seeta reunites, Arun Govil teams up with Dipika Chikhlia for THIS film, calls it 'powerful emotional drama about courage'

Ramayan's Ram and Seeta reunites, Arun Govil teams up with Dipika Chikhlia

Shilpa Rao insulted at Mumbai event: AICWA calls it 'direct insult' to singer's dignity, warns strict action for 'humiliation of an artist'

Shilpa Rao insulted at Mumbai event: AICWA calls it 'direct insult' to singer

Javed Akhtar jumps in defence of Rashmika Mandanna, gets brutally trolled for THIS reason, netizens say 'aapko bhi gaali khani hogi sir'

Javed Akhtar jumps in defence of Rashmika Mandanna, gets brutally trolled

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda

Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda

From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Dorothy

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Javed Akhtar jumps in defence of Rashmika Mandanna, gets brutally trolled for THIS reason, netizens say 'aapko bhi gaali khani hogi sir'

Javed Akhtar tried to defend Rashmika Mandanna against the trolls for her unclear pronunciation, but what he tweeted further complicated the issue for him. Read on to know why.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 25, 2026, 06:19 PM IST

Javed Akhtar jumps in defence of Rashmika Mandanna, gets brutally trolled for THIS reason, netizens say 'aapko bhi gaali khani hogi sir'
Javed Akhtar, Rashmika Mandanna (Image source: IMDb)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar defended Rashmika Mandanna against criticism over her pronunciation, but he unintentionally invited trolls for himself. On X (formerly Twitter), Javed dropped a tweet in support of the Pushpa actress, who's often been mocked for her dialogue delivery and diction. For the unversed, Rashmika's unclear dialogue in Animal and her Marathi dialect in Vicky Kaushal's Chhava were criticised, ridiculed, and questioned. Despite the trolls, Rashmika went on to prove her worth through her impressive performances. On Sunday, Javed decided to pen a note in support of Rashmika, but it went down south. 

Why did Javed Akhtar's tweet become a joke? 

On X, Javed wrote, "Those who have any problem with the pronunciation of Tamil actor Rashmika should be given a few lines of Tamil, which is the oldest spoken language in the world, and let’s see how well they pronounce Tamil. This fake and baseless linguistic superiority is not acceptable." For the unversed, Rashmika was born in a Kodava Hindu family in Coorg, Karnataka. Rashmika is a Kannadiga; her native place is Karnataka, and she primarily works in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil films. 

How netizens responded to Javed's gesture

Soon, the tweet of Javed went viral in no time. Netizens nitpicked his mistake and brutally trolled him. An internet user wrote, "She is Coorgi from Karnataka, not Tamil Nadu." Another internet user wrote, "Even Javed Saab, despite his support, appears unfamiliar with South Indian nuances. Rashmika is a Kannadiga (from Coorg) by roots and works across all South Indian languages, showing the richness of our varied cultures!" One of the internet users wrote, "She is a Kannada actor working predominantly in Telugu films. Abhi aapko bhi gaali khani hogi sir dekhna iske liye." 

Also read: Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi hurt religious sentiments? Netizens question THIS loophole in Mangal Rang, but here's the truth

On the work front, Rashmika's latest film is Ranabaali, paired opposite his real-life husband, Vijay Deverakonda. The film was released in cinemas on October 16 and is tracking as a box office underperformer, rather than a hit.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ramayan's Ram and Seeta reunites, Arun Govil teams up with Dipika Chikhlia for THIS film, calls it 'powerful emotional drama about courage'
Ramayan's Ram and Seeta reunites, Arun Govil teams up with Dipika Chikhlia
WTC Final qualification scenario: What must India do as AUS, NZ and SA fight for top 2?
WTC Final qualification: What must India do as AUS, NZ and SA fight for top 2?
'Modi ka Baap bhi jayega': What sparked Mallikarjun Kharge's angry remark at Patna event, BJP's sharp reaction
'Modi ka Baap bhi jayega': What sparked Mallikarjun Kharge's angry remark
Shilpa Rao insulted at Mumbai event: AICWA calls it 'direct insult' to singer's dignity, warns strict action for 'humiliation of an artist'
Shilpa Rao insulted at Mumbai event: AICWA calls it 'direct insult' to singer
Javed Akhtar jumps in defence of Rashmika Mandanna, gets brutally trolled for THIS reason, netizens say 'aapko bhi gaali khani hogi sir'
Javed Akhtar jumps in defence of Rashmika Mandanna, gets brutally trolled
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Dorothy
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement