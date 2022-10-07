Search icon
Javed Akhtar gets brutally trolled for urging Michelle Obama to go back to White House

Javed Akhtar urged Michelle Obama, a former first lady of the United States, to find her way back to the White House on Thursday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 06:35 AM IST

Javed Akhtar gets brutally trolled for urging Michelle Obama to go back to White House
File photo

Javed Akhtar urged Michelle Obama, a former first lady of the United States, to find her way back to the White House on Thursday. 

He replied to a tweet by Michelle Obama, “Dear Ms Michelle Obama , I am not some young crazy fan but a 77 years old writer/ poet from India . hopefully any Indian would know my name . Madame please take my words seriously , not only US but the world needs you in White House . You shouldn’t shrug off this responsibility.” 

Check out his tweet here: 

After Javed posted the tweet, several netizens trolled him brutally and called his advice ‘muft ka gyaan’ 

One wrote, “Arey waah chacha ji....hum toh sochtey the ki aap bas yahin Gyaan dete hain but aap toh ab USA ki ex first lady Mrs. Obama ko bhi gyaan dene lage....arey gajab.” 

Reacting to a line from his tweet that reads ‘any Indian would know my name’, a netizen wrote “I am an Indian. Who are you ?” 

Another tweeted, “White House hi kyu, unko India ka President hi bana dijiye.. hadd hai amriki chamchagiri ki..” 

Michelle Obama announced her The Light We Carry tour on Twitter, during which she will share her own experiences. Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles will all be included in the tour. Celebrity hosts including Ellen Degeneres, Gayle King, Elizabeth Alexander, and Conan O'Brien will moderate the tour in various states. 

After Barack Obama's second term as US President came to an end, he and Michelle Obama left the White House together in January 2017. She holds the position of First Lady of the United States as the first African-American woman. 

