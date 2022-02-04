Javed Akhtar confirms Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's wedding, shares details

Bollywood is in the midst of wedding season and Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar are getting married. After much speculation, Bollywood's famed lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar (Farhan's father) confirmed the big news to Bombay Times and said that it will be a 'simple affair.' The wedding will not be held in Mumbai or at a swanky hotel; instead, it will be held at Javed's family home in Khandala to give it a more personal touch.

Javed confirmed by saying that yes the wedding is taking place and the preparations are being done by the wedding planners.

Opening up about the guest list, Javed Akhtar said that taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that they cannot host anything on a large scale. So, they are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair.

He also said that invitation cards have not been sent yet.

The legend was asked about welcoming Shibani Dandekar into the family. To which he said that she is a very nice girl and the family likse her very much. The most important thing is that Farhan and she get along very well, which is great.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating for almost three years and have finally chosen to tie the knot this month. They've been giving fans relationship goals with their PDA moments since they made it official.

On the work front, With the film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, Farhan would be returning to the director’s chair. Apart from donning the director`s hat, he has also written the script with Zoya and Reema Kagti. The film will go on floors in 2022.