Kangana Ranaut and lyricist Javed Akhtar seem to have put their differences behind them. The two recently shared a joyful moment in a photo together, with Kangana announcing that they've settled their defamation case through mediation.

In her post, she praised Javed Akhtar and shared exciting news that he has agreed to write songs for her next directorial venture. Recently, in an interview with Aaj Tak, Javed Akhtar discussed the defamation case, sharing his perspective on the matter.

The lyricist said, "Yes, the cases have been settled. She has taken back her word and the allegations. She has committed that she would never repeat it again. She has apologised for all the inconvenience caused to me. She also withdrew her case. Maine paise toh mange nahi the, apology chaiyeh thi, jo mil gai (I didn’t ask for any money in the defamation case. I wanted an apology which I have got)."

When the reporter asked if he felt happy, Javed Akhtar responded thoughtfully, explaining his feelings about the resolution of the case. He said, "Nahi, ab dekhta hun. Koi doosri pareshani mul lunga (No, now I will see. I might take on some other challenge)."

Bollywood actor-politician Kangana Ranaut and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar have successfully resolved their five-year-long defamation case. On Friday, Kangana took to her Instagram Story and posted a picture with Javed Akhtar from the court, sharing that the duo had settled their legal matter. She also said that Akhtar was "kind and gracious" during the mediation process.

"Today, Javed ji and I have resolved our legal matter (defamation case) through mediation. In the mediation, Javed Ji has been very kind and gracious. He also agreed to write songs for my next directorial," Kangana wrote with the post.

Both Kangana and Javed Akhtar shared a smile as they posed for the camera.

For the unversed, in November 2020, Javed Akhtar filed a criminal defamation complaint against the actor over her reported remarks dragging his name in her feud with Hrithik Roshan. The legal dispute intensified when Kangana filed a counter-complaint against Javed Akhtar.

On the work front, Kangana is currently working on a new movie, which reunites her with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan. The two actors, who previously delighted audiences with their performances in the successful romantic comedy series, will now collaborate again in a psychological thriller.

The announcement came shortly after the release of Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency, in which she portrayed former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

(With inputs from ANI)