Javed Akhtar bashes Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari over his 'we tolerate Hindus' remark: 'Always been insensitive'

Javed Akhtar criticised Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari over his remarks that the country "tolerates" its 3–4% Hindu population. Akhtar also took a swipe at Zardari's "Mr 10 Percent" tag, a reference to corruption allegations against the Pakistan President.

Asif Ali Zardari, the President of Pakistan, has drawn the ire of veteran Indian screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar over his remarks about the country's Hindu minority. On Saturday, Akhtar took to X, formerly Twitter, and criticised Zardari for his "insensitive" comments. He wrote, "Mr. Zardari of Pakistan who had come into the limelight after Benazeer Bhutto had married (him) says that they tolerate the 3-4 percent Hindu population in their country. I understand Mr Zardari you have always being insensitive to all under the sun which is less than 10%"

What did Pakistan President Zardari say against Hindus?

Earlier, on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day, Zardari spoke about the country's Hindu minority. The Pakistani President, who has often been referred to as "Mr 10 Percent" over corruption allegations, said Pakistan and its Muslim population "tolerate" Hindus, whom he claimed account for 3–4% of the country's population. A clip circulating on social media shows Zardari saying, "The Indians have a different point of view. They have their own agenda in mind. They believe in Akhand Bharat. But there is a lot in between which they have forgotten. We are Muslims. They are not. But we are Muslims of the mindset that we tolerate 3-4% Hindu population in Pakistan. They are as free, as good as anywhere else they were. They would rather be with us than be with them."

'Pakistan has never made any solid efforts to make things better with India'

Akhtar has often been vocal in his criticism of Pakistan and its policies. In May last year, the veteran screenwriter attended a book launch with his wife, Shabana Azmi, in Mumbai's Andheri West. Speaking at the event, the legendary lyricist said, "India has always made genuine efforts to better the relationship with Pakistan. We opened cultural channels with Pakistan and its artists. But you can't clap with one hand, Pakistan has never made any solid efforts to make things better."

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