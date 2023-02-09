Search icon
Jatin Sarin opens up about bagging Hansal Mehta's Faraaz, says father Kuldip Sareen is 'unexplored' | Exclusive

Jatin Sarin shared his journey from an engineering college to Faraaz. He even shared how his father lives his life with principles.

Reported By:Simran Singh| Edited By: Simran Singh |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

Jatin Sarin

Hansal Mehta-directed Faraaz may have a limited release, but it has touched the hearts of filmgoers. Apart from Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal, Jatin Sarin made an impact in his debut film. For the unversed, Jatin is the son of veteran actor Kuldip Sareen, and just like his father, Jatin believes in challenging himself by playing different roles. 

In Faraaz, Jatin played the character of extremist Mobashir, and this was quite a bold move to start your career with. While interacting with DNA, Jatin states that he wanted to take the unusual path at the beginning of his career. During the conversation, Jatin reveals that he was in eight-grade when he made his stage debut. "I did a play about AIDS awareness, and at that time, I was wearing my father's red sweater. I felt the rush. Maybe it was his blessings and his aura that captivated me towards the arts and entertained the audience. I still have that sweater in my wardrobe. It is my good luck charm." 

After his first stint, Jatin was inclined towards theatre, and he was not so much interested in academics. Thus he dropped from his engineering college in 2013 and decided to join Pandit Laxmichand State University of Performing in Virtual Arts. He studied cinema and acting there. In 2021, he came to Bombay to make his dreams come true. After months of struggle, Jatin caught Mukesh Chabbra's attention and impressed Hansal Mehta, and that's how Jatin landed a crucial role in Faraaz. 

READ: Delhi Crime 2 star Kuldeep Sareen opens up about plight of theatre artist, says 'we can't survive...' | Exclusive

Although Jatin's father, Kuldip, runs a training academy, he never joined or asked his father to teach him. Instead, he just observed his father's mannerisms, body language and psychology to refine himself as an actor. Sharing his thoughts about his father Jatin says, "Despite decades-long career, and variety of roles, I think he's still 'unexplored.' Makers still didn't realise his true worth. And my father is a man of strong principles. He never did anything to please anyone. Thus, he didn't get as many opportunities as his peers or colleagues. But I am proud of my father, and I follow his footsteps of being humble and serving art with honesty." On the work front, Jatin will next be seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Garmi and Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai. 

