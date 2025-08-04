Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'This is not pension money': Malayalam star Urvashi slams National Film Awards jury for naming her Best Supporting Actress

Jatadhara: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha look fierce in never-seen-before avatar in first look poster, teaser drops on...

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn film sees massive 70% drop but still beats Dhadak 2, collects Rs...

DNA TV Show: India hits back after Donald Trump's fresh tariff threat

Meet Nandini Agrawal who became world’s youngest Chartered Accountant, topped CA final exam at just 19, she is from...

Dhadak 2 box office collection day 4: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri film continues to struggle despite good reviews, earns just...

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Did England lose one run due to on-field umpire's LBW decision at Oval? Here's the truth

India responds after Donald Trump threatens higher tariffs: 'Unjustified and...'

Meet man who gets key role by Rata Tata's company, set to lead Jaguar Land Rover as...

Complaint filed against legendary director Adoor Gopalakrishnan for his controversial remarks on SC/ST filmmakers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'This is not pension money': Malayalam star Urvashi slams National Film Awards jury for naming her Best Supporting Actress

Urvashi slams National Film Awards jury for naming her Best Supporting Actress

Jatadhara: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha look fierce in never-seen-before avatar in first look poster, teaser drops on...

Jatadhara: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha look fierce in first look poster

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn film sees massive 70% drop but still beats Dhadak 2, collects Rs...

Son of Sardaar 2 box office day 4: Ajay Devgn film sees massive 70% drop

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more

Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou

From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Jatadhara: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha look fierce in never-seen-before avatar in first look poster, teaser drops on...

The Jatadhara first poster offers a glimpse into the intense world of Jatadhara, where myth and reality collide, and the divine faces off against the cursed.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 11:55 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Jatadhara: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha look fierce in never-seen-before avatar in first look poster, teaser drops on...
Jatadhara first poster

TRENDING NOW

The production house Zee Studious on Monday, unveiled the first look poster of their upcoming film Jatadhara, featuring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in fierce, never-seen-before avatars. 

Taking to their Instagram and X handles, they shared the poster and wrote, "The wait is over! Witness the mythology-meets-visual spectacle of #JATADHARA. Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, and a glimpse of Lord Shiva ignite the screen. ZEE Studios & #PrernaVArora redefine Indian cinema, yet again. Teaser 8th August - history in the making.”

The poster offers a glimpse into the intense world of Jatadhara, where myth and reality collide, and the divine faces off against the cursed. At the center, a blazing trident cuts through stormy skies as Sudheer Babu’s character stands ready for battle, with the mighty figure of Lord Shiva looming behind him. The scene shifts to a fiery red underworld, where the terrifying Dhanapisachini - a demon guarding forbidden treasures - appears in a chilling, upside-down form.

Helmed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the film aims to deliver a grand visual experience with cutting-edge VFX, AI-driven storytelling, and a concept-rich narrative inspired by Indian mythology. Produced by Zee Studios & Prerna Arora, under the banner Ess Kay Gee Entertainment, the forthcoming mythic supernatural epic blends ancient Indian lore with high-octane visual storytelling. 

Jatadhara is set for a nationwide release later this year and more cast details are expected to be revealed soon. 

READ | India's richest producer once sold toothbrushes, installed cable TVs, is worth Rs 13000 crore, has now won 5 National Awards

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Last Sawan Somwar 2025: Know the date, Jalabhishek muhurat, puja vidhi and more
Last Sawan Somwar 2025: Know the date, Jalabhishek muhurat, puja vidhi and more
Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats War, Sultan to become third fastest YRF film to earn Rs 300 crore in India after...
Saiyaara: Ahaan, Aneet film earns Rs 300 crore in India; beats War, Sultan
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, Instagram status and quotes to share with friends
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, Instagram status quotes
Centre reviewing list of US goods exempted from tariffs? MEA issues statement
Centre reviewing list of US goods exempted from tariffs? MEA says...
Viral video: UP cop who went viral for worshipping floodwaters at doorstep, now goes for a dive, netizens say, ‘Tension free...’
Viral video: UP cop who went viral for worshipping river at doorstep, now goes f
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou
From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility
Ranveer Singh’s 5 most iconic roles ahead of Dhurandhar
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE