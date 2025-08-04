Jatadhara: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha look fierce in never-seen-before avatar in first look poster, teaser drops on...

The Jatadhara first poster offers a glimpse into the intense world of Jatadhara, where myth and reality collide, and the divine faces off against the cursed.

The production house Zee Studious on Monday, unveiled the first look poster of their upcoming film Jatadhara, featuring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in fierce, never-seen-before avatars.

Taking to their Instagram and X handles, they shared the poster and wrote, "The wait is over! Witness the mythology-meets-visual spectacle of #JATADHARA. Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, and a glimpse of Lord Shiva ignite the screen. ZEE Studios & #PrernaVArora redefine Indian cinema, yet again. Teaser 8th August - history in the making.”

The poster offers a glimpse into the intense world of Jatadhara, where myth and reality collide, and the divine faces off against the cursed. At the center, a blazing trident cuts through stormy skies as Sudheer Babu’s character stands ready for battle, with the mighty figure of Lord Shiva looming behind him. The scene shifts to a fiery red underworld, where the terrifying Dhanapisachini - a demon guarding forbidden treasures - appears in a chilling, upside-down form.

Helmed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the film aims to deliver a grand visual experience with cutting-edge VFX, AI-driven storytelling, and a concept-rich narrative inspired by Indian mythology. Produced by Zee Studios & Prerna Arora, under the banner Ess Kay Gee Entertainment, the forthcoming mythic supernatural epic blends ancient Indian lore with high-octane visual storytelling.

Jatadhara is set for a nationwide release later this year and more cast details are expected to be revealed soon.

