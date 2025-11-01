FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Jatadhara: Sudheer Babu reveals he felt 'presence of Lord Shiva' while shooting Shiv Stotram: 'It was a spiritual awakening'

While shooting for the song Shiv Stotram in Jatadhara, Sudheer Babu admitted he felt the presence of Lord Shiva.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 09:13 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Jatadhara: Sudheer Babu reveals he felt 'presence of Lord Shiva' while shooting Shiv Stotram: 'It was a spiritual awakening'
Sudheer Babu in Jatadhara
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

The makers of Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Jatadhara have unveiled the Shiv Stotram track from the drama. The stunning visuals and music for the song have been composed by Rajeev Raj, who has also crooned the song.

Talking about the number, Sudheer Babu called shooting Shiv Stotram a truly divine experience. "Every moment on set felt like being in the presence of Lord Shiva himself. When I first heard the track, the energy and aura were beyond just a song — it was a spiritual awakening. As an actor, it's an honour to be part of something that connects your soul so deeply with faith. I'm proud that Jatadhara carries that essence of devotion and the power of Lord Shiva," he shared.

Producer Prerna Arora added, “Shiv Stotram is the soul of Jatadhara. Right from the start, I envisioned a piece that transcends typical songs—something that stirs real emotion, reverence, and wonder. Drawing from my own sense of connection to the divine, I worked hand-in-hand with the music team to bring out the authentic meaning behind it all. We’ve all put our hearts into this, and I know viewers will sense that sacred vibe on the big screen. It’s a humble offering to Lord Shiva and the unifying power of faith.”

Helmed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, and presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, "Jatadhara" has been produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers, Divya Vijay as Creative Producer, and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer.

With Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi as leads, the fantasy drama also features Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar as the supporting cast, along with others.

