'I got very...': Jaswant Singh Gill's wife reacts to Akshay Kumar's portrayal of her late husband in Mission Raniganj

Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill, the real-life hero is being immortalised on the big screen by Akshay Kumar. Jaswant's wife has reacted to Akshay's portrayal of her late husband in Mission Raniganj.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 08:14 PM IST

Akshay Kumar's latest movie, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Escape has been released with positive responses from critics and audiences. In the latest survival thriller, Akshay played the life of rescue engineer Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill, who was responsible for saving 65 coal miners from the coal mining accident in Raniganj, Dhanbad. 

Akshay's portrayal of Jaswinder Gill has won validation from the late engineer's family, and his wife, Nirdosh Singh Gill, reacted to Akshay's performance in Mission Raniganj. In a recent interview, Nirdosh said, "I got very emotional while watching the film." Ahead of this, Mrs. Gill shared her thoughts about Akshay Kumar's performance in the film and showered immense love by saying, "Akshay Kumar has done a wonderful acting in the film. He acted so perfectly that looked like Gill Sahab himself was present on screen. He played the character so perfectly, Kapda waisa, turban waisi, aenek bhi waisi, uska jo physique, sab kuch mil raha tha." Nirdosh further added, "When the film was on the casting stage and Akshay Kumar's name came out to play the character of Gill Sahab, I was so happy to hear it. His personality matches completely with Gill Sahab." In the movie, Parineeti Chopra played the role of Nirdosh Kaur. 

READ: Jaswant Singh Gill's family reacts to Akshay Kumar's portrayal of real hero in Mission Raniganj: 'Nobody could...'

Last week, her family members interacted with DNA and shared their views about Akshay playing their real-life hero. Jaswant's elder son Dr Sarpreet Singh said, "We have been looking forward to it for the last six years. We were all excited when we started, but then the process got slow. Then our father passed away (in 2019), and then COVID-19 happened and there was a delay of another one-and-half years. But later the pre-production of the film started, and finally, we were relieved that the movie was finally happening. Today when we saw the film, it was a 'dream-come-true moment for us." 

Jaswant's daughter, Hina Gill said, "It didn't feel like he's Akshay. I thought I was watching my father on the screen. There is so much resemblance he brought with his acting, personality, body language, and facial expressions. He was exactly like my father." Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, Mission Raniganj is playing cinemas near you. 

