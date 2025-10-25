Jassi weds Jassi trailer: Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher lead Shakespeare-inspired 'comedy of errors' netizens call it 'perfect throwback' to Khosla Ka Ghosla era

Jassi weds Jassi is set in the late 90s, taking inspiration William Shakesphere's Comedy of Errors, with Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher, Manu Rishi Chadha, Sudesh Lehri, and Grusha Kapoor in pivotal roles. Netizens are also suprised with the simple-yet-convulated rom-com.

In the day and age of masala entertainers, a rooted, simple, yet entertaining comedy is a rarity now. The trailer of Ranvir Shorey and Sikandar Kher-starrer Jassi Weds Jassi is out, and it’s sending a hope of a funny, comical ride, full of nostalgia, laughter, and chaos!

Set in the town of Haldwani during the late 90s, the film takes audiences back to a simpler time when love bloomed over stolen glances, cassette dedications, and landline calls but this time, one innocent mix-up turns romance into riotous confusion.

The basic concept of the film revolves around Jassi, played by Harshhvardhan Singh Deo, who finds the love of his life. His Jassi (Rehmat Rattan) is everything he’s ever dreamed of until fate introduces another Jassi into the mix, setting off a chain of hilarious misunderstandings.

The movie stars an ensemble of seasoned actors, including Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher, Manu Rishi Chadha, Sudesh Lehri, and Grusha Kapoor as the strong, over-laad pyaar wali matriarch holding the chaos together.

The trailer has received positive feedback from the netizens as well. A cybercitizen wrote, "This is a throwback to Khosla Ka Ghosla. Hope this films brings back that era." A netizen wrote, "Okay, didn't expect this to be actually funny, but I'm surprised."

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Sikandar Kher says, “Sometimes, one name can turn a love story into a comedy of errors, and that’s exactly what makes Jassi Weds Jassi so much fun. It’s emotional, funny, and very real. I had a gala time shooting for this mad-mad film ”

Ranvir Shorey adds, “It’s that kind of story where a small mix-up snowballs into complete madness. Truly, one name can turn a blooming love story into a comedy of errors, and that’s the beauty of it. I have always enjoyed working on such films where one can rewatch and relaugh again and again” Directed by Paran Bawa, Jassi Weds Jassi will be releasing on November 7, 2025.