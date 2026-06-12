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Jaspal Rana death: Roy Kapur Films reveals biopic on Indian shooting legend, Manu Bhaker's coach was in the works

In its emotional tribute to Jaspal Rana, Siddharth Roy Kapur's production house Roy Kapur Films stated that the team was working closely with the Indian shooting legend and coach to develop a script that would bring his story to the celluloid.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 07:02 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Jaspal Rana death: Roy Kapur Films reveals biopic on Indian shooting legend, Manu Bhaker's coach was in the works
Jaspal Rana/ANI
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Legendary Indian shooter and coach Jaspal Rana died on June 11, 2026, at the age of 49, following heart-related complications. One of India’s most decorated athletes, he remains the country’s most successful Commonwealth Games athlete with 15 medals, including nine golds, and was honoured with the Arjuna Award and Padma Shri for his achievements in sport. After retiring from competitive shooting, Rana transitioned into coaching and became a key figure in nurturing India’s next generation of shooters, most notably working with Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker. His sudden demise has left the Indian sporting community in shock, with tributes pouring in from across the political and sports spectrum, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Roy Kapur Films' tribute to Jaspal Rana

Siddhath Roy Kapur's production house Roy Kapur Films joined the nation in mourning the heartbreaking loss of Jaspal Rana. The banner, that has long championed stories about India's real heroes, took to social media to express their condolences. Their note read, "We mourn the passing of Jaspal Rana, a true champion, an extraordinary coach, and one of the architects of India's sporting excellence. His achievements on the shooting range brought glory to the nation, but perhaps his greatest legacy lies beyond the medals in the countless young athletes he inspired, mentored, and shaped through his unwavering dedication to the sport he loved. Throughout his life, he embodied discipline, perseverance, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, devoting himself to nurturing the next generation of Indian champions."

In the emotional post, Roy Kapur Films also stated that the team was working closely with Rana to develop a script that would bring his story to the celluloid. Their note further read, "As we worked together with him on developing his incredible story for celluloid, we were deeply moved by his passion and singular commitment to helping his students realize their full potential and always being focused on the future of Indian sport. Yet beyond his achievements and dedication, what we will cherish most is his irreverence, his dry sense of humour, and his remarkable ability to keep everyone around him laughing. No matter the situation, he had us in splits with his stories, wit, and infectious spirit, bringing joy to every interaction. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, students, and the entire sporting community. Rest In Peace, Jaspal Rana. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations."

How did Jaspal Rana die?

Jaspal Rana, who had recently returned from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, reportedly experienced chest discomfort during his return journey. After landing in New Delhi, he was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket, where medical examinations revealed a cardiac blockage. Despite the insertion of a stent and initial signs of stability, his condition worsened, and he passed away on Friday morning.

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