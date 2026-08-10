Jasleen Royal's Heeriye clocks 500 million YouTube views, joins Brown Munde as the second indie song to hit milestone

Composer-singer Jasleen Royal has achieved a major milestone for independent music, with her self-financed single Heeriye crossing 500 million views on YouTube. The feat makes it only the second completely independent, artist-funded release in history to reach the milestone, after AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill and Shinda Kahlon's Brown Munde.

Composer-singer Jasleen Royal has achieved a major milestone for independent music, with her self-financed single Heeriye crossing 500 million views on YouTube. The feat makes it only the second completely independent, artist-funded release in history to reach the milestone, after AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill and Shinda Kahlon's Brown Munde.

Heeriye, composed and sung by Jasleen Royal and featuring vocals by Arijit Singh, lyrics by Aditya Sharma and Dulquer Salmaan in its music video, was released as an artist-owned project. Directed by Taani Tanvir, the song debuted at No. 1 on YouTube's Global Trending Music Videos chart, surpassing commercial releases by several major global pop acts. It has also crossed 512 million streams on Spotify.

Reflecting on the milestone, Jasleen Royal states, "Heeriye was a risk, an emotional investment and a statement that independent music can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the biggest commercial releases. To see it break boundaries proves that listeners care about the relatability and authenticity of the song."

The achievement is particularly significant in an industry where music composition, production and master financing have traditionally been male-dominated. By owning her masters and self-financing the song’s global marketing, Royal has demonstrated that independent, artist-driven releases can compete with—and even outperform—major commercial projects.

Royal’s success is further backed by an impressive streaming footprint. She is the only female singer-composer with multiple entries on the region's All-Time Top 15 Most-Streamed Songs list. Her cinematic breakout, Ranjha from Shershaah, has amassed more than 602 million streams, while her independent single Sahiba has crossed 280 million streams and ranked No. 9 among the platform’s most-streamed songs overall last year.

Together, Ranjha, Heeriye and Sahiba have clocked more than 1.3 billion streams. Royal’s total Spotify catalogue, spanning Bollywood soundtracks and independent releases, has now surpassed 2.16 billion cumulative streams.

READ | Govinda says Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra never constructed a public image: 'They concentrated on their work'