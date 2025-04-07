BOLLYWOOD
Jasleen opened up about the harsh criticism and got emotional, breaking down in tears as she recalled the experience.
Singer Jasleen Royal, known for hits like Ranjha, Heeriye, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Sang Rahiyo, opened the Coldplay concert held in January at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Unfortunately, her performance didn’t sit well with many in the crowd, who described it as “out-of-tune” and disappointing.
On Sunday, Jasleen opened up about the harsh criticism and got emotional, breaking down in tears as she recalled the experience. Jasleen Royal posted a video called Dare To Dream on her YouTube channel. It gave fans a peek into her experience of performing as the opening act at the Coldplay concert.
The video also showed some of the harsh comments she received online. In one scene, Jasleen was visibly emotional before going on stage for Day 2. Talking to a team member, she asked why her in-ear monitors had issues the day before, hinting that technical problems may have affected her performance.
In the video, one of Jasleen's team members tried to comfort her, saying, "That creative part I will leave to you. Technical part, we are sorry." Clearly overwhelmed, Jasleen responded emotionally, saying, "After a certain point, I can feel it like it’s time to go home. There’s a lot of pressure. I’ll die. I swear I’ll die. I am still processing. It was a lot to process." Her words reflected just how deeply the experience and the criticism had affected her.
Later, Jasleen took a moment and said, “I have been nervous, it has been overwhelming. But thank you for keeping your faith in me. It means a lot.”
Later in the video, Jasleen opened up about her nervousness, admitting she was worried people might think she didn’t deserve to be on that stage or question why she was chosen to perform at a Coldplay concert. She also shared her fear that the audience was only there for Coldplay and might not connect with her music.
"I am a self-taught musician. So, I know I am not perfect. I keep learning every day. I try to better myself every day. But I try to put up a great show that people have a great experience. I’m just trying to put out my best effort that they also feel that was a good opening act we selected from India. And that’s all the pressure I’m taking. Nothing much," she concluded.
