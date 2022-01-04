'Jao ghar nahi aaya': netizens troll Kartik Aaryan's female fans who screamed his name in front of his building

Kartik Aaryan has always been everyone’s favourite, especially girls. His cute and charming smile has won millions of hearts already. He has a crazy fan following. Recently, his two female fans were spotted outside his building and screaming his name.

On Tuesday, Kartik Aaryan’s two die-hard female fans were spotted outside his building in Mumbai. The video of the same has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. In the video, they can be heard screaming, “Kartik please come…. please please please.” Sharing the video, Viral wrote, “Two fangirls consistently scream @kartikaaryan's name under his building to catch a glimpse of the actor! #KartikAarayan.”

In no time, the netizens started trolling them as they were so desperate to meet the actor. One of the trolls wrote, “hadd haii khudki ki self respect haii kii nahii yaa bech di,” while another mentioned, “Jao ghar nahi ayega.” The third one wrote, “Would these girls show equal desperation to meet their own family members, too.”

Watch video:

On the post, one social media user wrote, “Unemployment at its peak!,” another commented, “Kitne velle log pade hai duniya me.”

Earlier, while speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actor mentioned how negative stories affected his family members to the core. He said, “A lot of times you ask yourself, ‘Why is this happening?’ But more than myself, I feel for my family, because they don’t belong to this world. I belong to this industry, so I know that as long as you concentrate on your work, nothing else matters. But my family gets affected, and that’s the only thing I get worried about. Other than that, it doesn’t matter. I know that my work will always speak volumes. If I fall short on that front, I want to improve myself.”

As per the media reports, Karan removed him from the film because of his unprofessional behaviour. The reports also suggested that he had an ugly fight with co-star Janhvi Kapoor because of which their friendship ended in January, they both are not on talking terms. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.