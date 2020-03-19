Headlines

Janta Curfew: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, other celebs applaud PM Modi's initiative to combat coronavirus outbreak

Bollywood celebrities have applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative 'Janta Curfew' in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 19, 2020, 11:21 PM IST

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, addressed the nation today and announced Janta Curfew on March 22, 2020, that is, Sunday. He stated, "Today I am requesting the people of the country for a Janata curfew on March 22 between 7 a.m and 9 p.m." Soon after that, politicians, celebrities, sports personalities and netizens took to their social media pages and applauded PM for this idea to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Many Bollywood celebrities tweeted about it and also said that they will follow Janata curfew. One of the celebrities who tweeted was Twinkle Khanna. She wrote, "Have written against many govt moves but this was a speech by the PM that http://delivered.It staves of panic without undermining the gravity of the situation. Applauding those providing essential services will also make us feel more united during this pandemic. #jantacurfew".

While Varun Dhawan tweeted, "I will take part in the #jantacurfew on March 22 nd and at 5 in the evening will show my support to our selfless heroes fighting this virus. This is a time to be one and practise #SocialDistancing. Let’s follow our prime ministers' appeal. #BeSafe"

Arjun Kapoor also stated, "Our Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji has requested us to follow #JantaCurfew on 22nd March from 7 am to 9 pm. It is an urgent and humble appeal to us all to please be home. Stay safe & stay healthy #IndiaFightsCorona"

Check out a few more tweets below:

Modi also said, "If possible, please call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the `Janta curfew` as well as the measures to prevent coronavirus".

