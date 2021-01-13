'Jannat' star Sonal Chauhan reacts to viral memes on her bikini photos

Actress Sonal Chauhan, who recently made headlines after her bikini photos took the social media by storm, has now reacted to the memes that were created on her pictures.

Stating that she never imagined that her bikini pictures would turn her into a 'meme material', Sonal put out a tweet sharing a few memes that she thoroughly enjoyed reading without getting offended.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the stunning actress, who flaunted her hour-glass figure in the now viral photos, shared some of the snaps of the meme featuring her and wrote that she had never thought her snaps would turn her into 'MEME MATERIAL'. She added that she is not offended by this as it made her laugh a lot in the last couple of days.

She wrote, "Never thought a fun day on the beach will turn me into MEME MATERIAL . But I’m not complaining. I've been smiling and laughing a lot in the last couple of days, thanks to you guys. You guys have been soooo kind as always. I had fun reading them (sic)."

Take a look at Sonal's tweet here:

Earlier, Sonal on Saturday shared a stunning picture on Instagram flaunting her hourglass figure in a hot pink and white bikini

"Darling just dive right in....Follow my lead....she wrote alongside the image, which currently has thousands of likes on the photo-sharing website.

In the photo, Sonal can be seen raising the temperature as she can be seen wholeheartedly laughing flaunting her well-toned body in a chic bikini while enjoying some beach-time and posing for the camera.

For the unversed, Sonal made her maiden appearance on screen in Himesh Reshammiya's 2007 release 'Aap Kaa Surroor'. She appeared opposite Emraan Hashmi in 'Jannat' a year later. Last year, she appeared in the song 'Fursat hai aaj bhi' alongside singer Arjun Kanungo.