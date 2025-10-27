Jannat girl Sonal Chauhan to make BIG comeback, will be seen in Mirzapur The Film, actress shares FIRST reaction: 'Incredible and game-changing'

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 released at upsssc.gov.in, examinations to begin from..., check exam dates here
BOLLYWOOD
Sonal Chauhan, popularly known for Jannat, is now making her grand comeback. She has officially joined the cast of Mirzapur- The Film, and shared the news with her fans though her social media.
The Jannat girl, Sonal Chauhan, is finally making her big comeback. The actress has joined the cast of Mirzapur: The Film — the big-screen version of the hit Prime Video series. She shared the exciting news on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the welcome hamper and a heartfelt note from Excel Entertainment. The note read, “Dear Sonal, we are excited to have you on the team for Mirzapur. Can’t wait to see the magic you bring to the screen.”
Expressing her excitement, Sonal wrote, “Still sinking in... So glad to be part of such an incredible and game-changing journey. I’m thrilled to join Mirzapur: The Film and can’t wait for everyone to see what’s coming your way!”
The film, announced last year, will see the return of Mirzapur favourites — Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, and Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta. Though Munna was killed off in season two, fans are in for a surprise as the makers have hinted at his return. The movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. It also features Abhishek Banerjee and Jitendra Kumar in key roles.
With Sonal Chauhan joining the gang, fans can expect a fresh twist in the story. Known for her charm and emotional depth, she’s likely to bring a new spark to Mirzapur’s gritty world.