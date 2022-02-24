Janhvi Kapoor remembers mother Sridevi on her death anniversary, says 'hope we make you proud'

Four years ago, actress Sridevi left million of her fans disheartened with her sudden demise, and many of her fans still miss the 'Hawa-Hawai' of Bollywood, who charmed the screen with her beauty and powerhouse talent.

On the 'Chandni' actress death anniversary, the daughters' duo Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor remembered their mother and shared a heartfelt note on social media. Janhvi shared a childhood picture of her with mommy Sridevi and said, "I’ve still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that’s the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever."

Here Janhvi's adorable moment Sridevi

Janhvi's younger sister, Khushi took her feeling to Instagram stories and posted an old picture where she was happy in her mommy's arms. Kapoor shared the picture with heart emoji.

Here's how Khushi remembered Sridevi

The late 'Nagina' actress' husband and producer Boney Kapoor usually share an unseen picture, of him with the actress on his social media. In January, Boney dropped an unseen picture with Sridevi in which they can be seen holding each other while walking. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “n Tokyo: walking out of the hotel lobby. We were there for the premiere of English Vinglish . It remains one of the most successful Indian film in Japan.”

READ Sridevi-Boney Kapoor glare at each other as they enjoy ice cream in unseen photo

Seeing the photo, fans also got emotional. One of them wrote, “It was a great movie and mama did a great job Dp,” while another commented, “Yes, it is and remember your trip well! When tourists are allowed back please visit again!”

For the unversed, Boney Kapoor had married Sridevi in 1996 and the couple was blessed with two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi had passed away after accidentally drowning in the bathtub in 2018.