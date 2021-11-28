Khushi Kapoor looks stunning in stylish pink sweater and white skirt, shares gorgeous pics

Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor completed her ensemble with pearl drop earrings and flawless makeup.

Khushi Kapoor is one of the most well-known celebrity kids. Despite the fact that Khushi, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, has yet to make her on-screen debut, she has amassed a sizable fan base over the years. If you follow the star on social media, you've probably seen some interesting posts and photos. Khushi frequently updates her admirers with dazzling photos, and on November 27, i.e. Saturday, the stunning diva took to her Instagram account and shared a series of images.

Khushi wore a knit sweater with a white skirt and silver and pink heels. She completed her ensemble with pearl drop earrings and flawless makeup. Khushi posed with her dog and took a mirror selfie in the first photo, while she posed on a bed in the second. She even posted a close-up shot of her gorgeous heels and pink Prada bag.

Khushi Kapoor is a fitness fanatic who swears on Pilates in particular. Khushi Kapoor, like her sister Janhvi Kapoor, is a dedicated Pilates student who attends Namrata Purohit's studio on a regular basis.

Namrata gave us a new look at the kind of fun the girls had in the Pilates studio on Thursday, and it's giving us serious trainer-trainee ambitions to achieve. The star posture, in which a person balances their complete body on one palm and one foot, with the other hand and leg spread to both ends, is one of the poses Khushi Kapoor was seen doing.

Khushi was recently in Dubai with her sister Janhvi and father Boney on vacation. Khushi Kapoor is expected to make her acting debut in a Zoya Akhtar film. In addition, Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, and Agastya Nanda will act alongside her.