Khushi Kapoor looks stunning in stylish pink sweater and white skirt, shares gorgeous pics

Headlines

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar-starrer sees massive 67% growth, earns Rs 4.70 crore

‘This is our 9/11’: Israel ambassador on Hamas surprise attack; 300 Israelis dead, 1700 injured

Scientists unearth gigantic long-necked dinosaur 'Titan' in Spain, details here

People 'crossing borders' to escape rent in one of world's richest nations

DNA Verified: Did Virat Kohli invite Pakistan cricketers for house party? Truth behind viral post

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar-starrer sees massive 67% growth, earns Rs 4.70 crore

‘This is our 9/11’: Israel ambassador on Hamas surprise attack; 300 Israelis dead, 1700 injured

Scientists unearth gigantic long-necked dinosaur 'Titan' in Spain, details here

5 places in India, world to view Northern lights

8 must-watch OTT movies and series streaming this week

5 drinks to start your day with for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

Israel-Palestine War: Nearly 300 killed, thousands injured; know why did Hamas launch an attack on Israel

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar-starrer sees massive 67% growth, earns Rs 4.70 crore

Who was Rabinder Singh? Former Army and RAW officer who sold Indian secrets to USA, inspired Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya

Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack, her team says ‘unable to connect’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Khushi Kapoor looks stunning in stylish pink sweater and white skirt, shares gorgeous pics

Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor completed her ensemble with pearl drop earrings and flawless makeup.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2021, 06:32 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Khushi Kapoor is one of the most well-known celebrity kids. Despite the fact that Khushi, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, has yet to make her on-screen debut, she has amassed a sizable fan base over the years. If you follow the star on social media, you've probably seen some interesting posts and photos. Khushi frequently updates her admirers with dazzling photos, and on November 27, i.e. Saturday, the stunning diva took to her Instagram account and shared a series of images.

Khushi wore a knit sweater with a white skirt and silver and pink heels. She completed her ensemble with pearl drop earrings and flawless makeup. Khushi posed with her dog and took a mirror selfie in the first photo, while she posed on a bed in the second. She even posted a close-up shot of her gorgeous heels and pink Prada bag.

Khushi Kapoor is a fitness fanatic who swears on Pilates in particular. Khushi Kapoor, like her sister Janhvi Kapoor, is a dedicated Pilates student who attends Namrata Purohit's studio on a regular basis.

Namrata gave us a new look at the kind of fun the girls had in the Pilates studio on Thursday, and it's giving us serious trainer-trainee ambitions to achieve. The star posture, in which a person balances their complete body on one palm and one foot, with the other hand and leg spread to both ends, is one of the poses Khushi Kapoor was seen doing.

Khushi was recently in Dubai with her sister Janhvi and father Boney on vacation. Khushi Kapoor is expected to make her acting debut in a Zoya Akhtar film. In addition, Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, and Agastya Nanda will act alongside her.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Arbitrary and unprecedented': Raghav Chadha slams BJP after court setback on bungalow

This popular actor used to work at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Viral video: Man inserts venomous snake's head into his mouth, internet gets shivers

‘Rajasthan will also conduct caste census like Bihar’: CM Ashok Gehlot

Bigg Boss fame Kishwer Merchant drops 8 kgs in 5 months post pregnancy: See her inspiring transformation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE