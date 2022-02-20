Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping pics in yellow saree go viral- Check out

Janhvi Kapoor has been ruling the industry with her performances in her films. The actress has been making headlines ever since she entered the Indian film Industry.

Janhvi Kapoor on Sunday dropped a series of pictures in a yellow saree. Needless to say, the actress looks amazing in the yellow outfit, her pictures are going viral on social media. Her fans have been reacting to the pictures, dropping hearts under the post.

One of them wrote, “Aap Kini wonderful laga rahi ha janhvi dii.” The second one mentioned, “You look more beautiful in saree than yoga outfit.” The thirdone wrote, “You are so beautiful my babe.”

Janhvi, who is a great dancer, often stuns her fans with glimpses of her dance rehearsals on Instagram. According to Forbes, while speaking about her love for dance, the actress had said, “I have always been very fond of dance. I remember during the shoot of Dhadak (her debut film opposite Ishaan Khatter), I did Kathak for a couple of months, after Dhadak I did it for few months. I have been in and out of Kathak classes very sporadically, mainly because of my schedule but I have always found it most therapeutic. The energy of being in a classroom when you are doing something as an artist, to be practicing, it always appeals to me.”

She added, “In general, I am a fan of dance. It helps you in acting as well, with the timing and rhythm that you work upon, it helps you in acting, It makes you more expressive and teaches you how to use and control your body. I think dance helps me a lot in my work as well. I also believe that a strong foundation in classical dance helps you in all forms of dance. All forms of classical dance focus on “abhinay” (acting) and it helps inevitably, to have control over your face and expressions. I am yet to get to that level but the expressions we learn in classical dance helps in acting as well. I have had the pleasure of learning from Neelima Azeem. I think one of the most gifted dancer this country has ever seen.”