Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts as she slams Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar for defending infidelity: 'She stood up against losers'

The latest fifth episode from the celebrity talk show Too Much With Kajol & Twinkle, featuring Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor as guests and hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, has stirred things up after the two veteran actresses and the filmmaker were seen defending infidelity in relationships, while the Dhadak actress went against them.

In the segment titled This or That in the chat show, the hosts and guests are asked to choose between two given options. When they were asked if emotional infidelity is worse than physical infidelity, Karan, Kajol, and Twinkle said that physical cheating is forgivable, but emotional cheating is not. Twinkle even added jokingly, "Raat gayi, baat gayi", while Karan said, "I believe physical infidelity is not a deal breaker", to which Janhvi replied, "The deal is already broken", and condemned both emotional and physical infidelity.

The viral clip was shared on popular Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip where Janhvi is being applauded, while Kajol, Karan, and Twinkle are facing huge backlash. One user said, "Never thought I'd say this, but, well done Janhvi for standing up against those losers", while another added, " Stay strong, Jahnvi. Don't let these insecure, cowardly, bitter women bully you. If they had any dignity and self-respect, they never would've dated their trashy husbands, let alone marry them. Never forget both Akshay and Ajay were dating other women while they began getting together with their wives."

"I feel so bad for Jahnvi here! She is morally correct and taking a stand for the right thing, but Kajol and Twinkle are normalising this bullshit? Please don’t bloody normalise cheating because you have low self esteem and self worth! And what kind of mentor is Karan that he is giving this wisdom?", read another comment. One Reddit user wrote, "Kajol and Twinkle indirectly confirming that their husbands Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar have been cheating on them since years. For the very first time, Janhvi is the smartest in the room." "Janhvi's acting skills might be questionable but her loyalty in a relationship definitely isn't", wrote another user.

Conceptualised and produced by Banijay Asia, Too Much With Kajol & Twinkle is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes drop each Thursday at 12 am. The previous four episodes have featured Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, and Govinda and Chunky Panday.

