Janhvi Kapoor: What does 'star kid' mean anyway? Our parents are not luminous spheres of plasma in space

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on nepotism, the struggle of being a star kid and more.

Legendary actor Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' on July 20. She is currently busy promoting the film in different parts of the county and the question that has been a constant throughout her journey is the one about nepotism.

But contrary to the general perception, Janhvi is quite aware of what people think about her and is ready to work 10 times harder to earn their love. Addressing people's anger for 'star kids', Janhvi told Reuters in a recent interview, “I underestimated how angry people are. They are pissed off. But I can’t judge. I can understand where their frustration is coming from. It must be hard. I do feel cornered and bullied at times. Like, “why are you so angry?” Maybe I suck, but give me a chance.”

She further added, “I feel a responsibility towards them as well. I understand that you feel like you have been robbed of an opportunity that has been handed to me. I’m sure there are people who are more talented than me, and more good looking than me – I promise you there are. But I am not going to pass on this opportunity just because…. It’s a big deal for me. Why the hell should I give it up? The only thing I can do is value it and make the most of it. It is wrong and messed up if I take advantage of it, am complacent and think it is my birthright to be here. I know it is not. I know I need to earn people’s love. I know I need to work ten times harder because there is a stigma attached to how I’ve gotten this opportunity.”

In another group interview when asked to comment on whether life is indeed easy for star kids, Janhvi said, "What does 'star kid' mean anyway? Our parents are not luminious spheres of plasma in space. We are very normal only. It's just logical right? Because, we have access to people who make films just because we roam around in that environment. We are bound to interact and get noticed by them. I mean, we meet at common places where you see these people and get noticed. So, just in terms of geography, it's more easy. But, again it depends on you. It depends on what you can offer. Matlab producers itne bhi daanveer karn nahi hai ki kisiko bhi break dede. But, I guess it is less of a struggle to get noticed."

Janhvi has been a favourite of the paparazzi even before the news of her making her debut with 'Sairat' remake hit the newsrooms. And she is definitely not delusional about it! She knows she hasn't earned it on her own but at the same time finds it extremely flaterring.

"I think it's flattering that they are giving me that kind of attention. I know I have done nothing to earn it. I have done nothing to prove myself. I know whatever attention I am getting is because of my parents and who they are and their work. And, now because of Dhadak. But, it's important not to take it seriously. At times it can get hard but I don't want to be a shitty person who be like ,'arrey yaar!' because it's a big deal. It's flattering. At times you feel like your privacy is being compromised but if that's the price I have to pay for an opportunity like this then I will do it a hundred times over. I just hope that after this movie, I feel like and people start to feel that maybe I have done something to earn it on my own as opposed to just having it there."

Ask her does the thought of being compared to her mother makes her nervous and she says, "I am not worried but I think mom (Late Sridevi) was always very worried about the comparisions because she always said 'I have done 400 films and this is your first, but they will compare you to my 400th film. So, it was a big concern for her. I, however, didn't want to think about it so much because I didn't want to try act like her or try consciously to not act like her. I just wanted to play my character as honestly, as I possibly could. All of her fans have given her so much love and adulation and respect and she had a lot of gratitude for it. And, I am very thankful for it. So, I feel like I want to give them something back. I feel like I need to earn their love now and make them happy. So, that's very important for me."