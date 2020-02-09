Janhvi Kapoor wants people to talk more about her films than gym shorts

Janhvi Kapoor is a fresh face that audiences look forward to watching on the silver screen ever since her debut in Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter.

The actress who has an interesting amount of films lined up in 2020, in a recent interview spoke about the process with which she approaches a project, "I feel extremely fortunate that I’ve gotten to know myself more as an actor and as a person over these two years, and it has defined my taste in cinema and altered the way I want to look at the films I want to do."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Janhvi also said, "I need to be moved by the content in some way or another. It either needs to make me laugh or touch me. It needs to stay with me until the next day. And having good energy and a rapport with the director is also very important because, at the end of the day, you’ve to be able to collaborate."

When she was asked how does she feel being under the radar all the time whether, for films or her gym looks, Janhvi said, "No, in fact, it’s so funny because, after Dhadak, there are people that come up to me and say, ‘Oh, we loved your first film’, and then there are those who are like, ‘Oh My God, I follow your gym looks all the time’. So, it’s like I am known for Dhadak and I’m known for my gym looks, too. It’s weird but I can’t blame them. My films haven’t released yet. I have just been working. And I hope once they do, people will talk about my films, and associate me with them, then my gym shorts."