Janhvi Kapoor unleashes her goofy side in LA, drops stunning pics

Janhvi Kapoor flew to the United States to spend time with her pals after celebrating her father's birthday in Dubai with Khushi Kapoor. Her images from her exploration of New York City wowed the internet, and now she's shared a few glances from her time with her friends in Los Angeles. The Roohi actress is making the most of her time off before heading back to work, as evidenced by her images from Los Angeles.

Janhvi published several photos of herself taking over LA in style on her Instagram account. Janhvi could be seen enjoying food at a restaurant and roaming through the streets of Los Angeles in a fully mesmerising avatar in the images. She's wearing a knee-high leather boot and a little black dress with a matching blazer. For the day, the Roohi actress wore her hair down and kept her makeup simple.

Arjun Kapoor was quick to react to Janhvi's LA trip after she shared the images. "It's a world tour," the 'Gunday' actor joked about Janhvi's travels. Manish Malhotra also added a heart emoticon to Janhvi's stunning LA images.

When Janhvi left for Dubai, she was in the middle of filming the Helen adaptation ‘Milli’. Apart from that, Janhvi will next be seen in ‘Good Luck Jerry’. Siddharth Sengupta is the director, and Aanand L Rai is the producer.