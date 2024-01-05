Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor to replace Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan's Dulhania franchise? Filmmaker says 'we will give...'

Janhvi Kapoor to replace Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan’s Dulhania franchise? Filmmaker says ‘we will give...'

Karan Johar breaks the silence on Janhvi Kapoor replacing Alia Bhatt in the Dulhania franchise opposite Varun Dhawan.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 04:13 PM IST

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's chemistry in Student of The Year won hearts and then, the two were seen together in Karan Johar's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania which was also commercially successful. However, recently there were rumours that Janhvi Kapoor will replace Alia in the Dulhania series which left fans disappointed. Now, Karan Johar has finally broken his silence on the same. 

Recently, a source told PeepingMoon.com that Janhvi Kapoor will be the new Dulhania of the franchise. Although it is unclear why Alia is not returning to the hit franchise. The source said, "Dulhania 3 will have a different plot and characters and is in no way connected to the previous parts, much like the approach taken with Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The pre-production for the film has already begun and will go on the floor in the next few months,"

However, now Karan Johar has refuted any such claims. The filmmaker took to his Instagram and wrote, "Every morning I wake upto news that is not an official confirmation by Dharma productions… would request members of the media to please not conjecture about the continuance of a franchise or the beginning of one! We will give details when the time and plans are formulated and fructified! We are humbled by the excitement shown by our future films but would love to have accuracy instead of speculation… Respectfully, Karan Johar." 

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 along with her sister Khushi Kapoor. Karan teased that Janhvi has a big project in her kitty that he and Janhvi were not allowed to talk about. And this report came just after the filmmaker teased this on his show. 

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is currently awaiting the release of her film Jigra produced by her and Dharma Productions and helmed by Vasan Bala which is scheduled to release this year. Janhvi Kapoor on the other hand is all set to make her Telugu debut alongside Jr NTR in Devara which also stars Saif Ali Khan as an antagonist and is helmed by Koratala Siva. 

