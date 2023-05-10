Janhvi Kapoor to play IFS officer alongside Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah in Ulajh; here's all we know about the film

Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew, and Gulshan Devaiah star in Ulajh

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to essay a new role, that of an Indian Foreign Services officer, in her upcoming film Ulajh. The film, which co-stars Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah, was announced on Wednesday morning and is being described as an international patriotic thriller.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, Ulajh is to be directed by National award-winner Sudhanshu Saria. The makers gave a glimpse at the film with two pictures – one of Janhvi, Gulshan, and Roshan – and the other of the three actors with the support cast - Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar. The film also stars Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi.

As per the makers, Ulajh follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, the film features dialogues by Atika Chohan.

On being a part of Ulajh, Janhvi Kapoor said, “I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story, has so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to work with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time.”

Director Sudhanshu Saria added, “In their typical fashion, Junglee Pictures has picked yet another original, bold and daring film to bring to audiences and I’m so thrilled they’ve entrusted me with the task of helming it. I can’t wait to start rolling cameras on Ulajh.” The film is set to gon floors by the end of this month.