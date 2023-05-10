Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Janhvi Kapoor to play IFS officer alongside Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah in Ulajh; here's all we know about the film

Janhvi Kapoor will play an IFS officer in Junglee Pictures' Ulajh, which also stars Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor to play IFS officer alongside Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah in Ulajh; here's all we know about the film
Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew, and Gulshan Devaiah star in Ulajh

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to essay a new role, that of an Indian Foreign Services officer, in her upcoming film Ulajh. The film, which co-stars Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah, was announced on Wednesday morning and is being described as an international patriotic thriller.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, Ulajh is to be directed by National award-winner Sudhanshu Saria. The makers gave a glimpse at the film with two pictures – one of Janhvi, Gulshan, and Roshan – and the other of the three actors with the support cast - Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar. The film also stars Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi.

As per the makers, Ulajh follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, the film features dialogues by Atika Chohan.

On being a part of Ulajh, Janhvi Kapoor said, “I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story,  has so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to work with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time.”

Director Sudhanshu Saria added, “In their typical fashion, Junglee Pictures has picked yet another original, bold and daring film to bring to audiences and I’m so thrilled they’ve entrusted me with the task of helming it. I can’t wait to start rolling cameras on Ulajh.” The film is set to gon floors by the end of this month.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Shweta Tiwari gives royal vibes in shimmery bodycon, stunned netizens say 'all hail the queen'
In pics: Pooja Hegde turns heads in pink co-ord set to promote Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
2 LeT terrorist associates arrested in J&K's Shopian
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.