Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Janhvi Kapoor talks about mom Sridevi's stardom, says 'don’t think anyone will come close'

Janhvi Kapoor discussed how she discovered her mother's notoriety after running into people who complimented her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

Janhvi Kapoor talks about mom Sridevi's stardom, says 'don’t think anyone will come close'
File photo

In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor discussed her mother, the late Sridevi, and referred to her superstardom as an anomaly. She also discussed how she discovered her mother's notoriety after running into people who complimented her. Janhvi Kapoor described it as an opportunity of a lifetime. 

Recalling Sridevi’s stardom, Janhvi Kapoor told GoodTimes, “I don’t think anyone will come close to my mother’s stardom. I wasn’t there when she was shooting and at her peak because I was born after she took a break from movies. But, of course, I got a sense of it, with people speaking so passionately about her films, performances, the kind of person she was on set, her contribution… I think it’s rare and doesn’t happen twice. It’s just once-in-a-lifetime.” 

Additionally, Janhvi Kapoor, who frequently collaborates with her pals to recreate popular videos and upload them to Instagram, posted a brand-new humorous film on Instagram Reels. With the help of her pals, Janhvi recreated a scenario from the well-liked TV programme Anupamaa for her most recent video. Tara Sutaria and Alia Bhatt responded to the video. 

The phrase "aapko kya" refers to a trend that was inspired by a scene in the movie Anupamaa in which the lead character, played by Rupali Ganguly, reprimands her ex-husband Vanraj Shah. With her friends, who have previously starred in other films on her account, Janhvi seemed to have a lot of fun recreating the reel. Janhvi and her friends mimicked all the actions stated in the dialogue in their rendition on the popular video. 

Sridevi passed away in 2018 after accidentally drowning in a hotel in Dubai. She appeared in Zero as well as Mom, which was her most recent movie. On the other side, Janhvi's upcoming films include Mili, Bawaal, and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi's younger daughter, will make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, a Netflix original movie. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Inside pics of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Ranveer Singh, Cirkus team join contestants for Rohit Shetty's show
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
Asia Cup 2022: Revisit some of the high-intense legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur, meet contestants of Salman Khan's show
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sena vs Sena: Shinde faction gets 'Two Swords and Shield' symbol, day after Team Thackeray gets 'mashaal'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.