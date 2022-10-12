Janhvi Kapoor talks about mom Sridevi's stardom, says 'don’t think anyone will come close'

File photo

In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor discussed her mother, the late Sridevi, and referred to her superstardom as an anomaly. She also discussed how she discovered her mother's notoriety after running into people who complimented her. Janhvi Kapoor described it as an opportunity of a lifetime.

Recalling Sridevi’s stardom, Janhvi Kapoor told GoodTimes, “I don’t think anyone will come close to my mother’s stardom. I wasn’t there when she was shooting and at her peak because I was born after she took a break from movies. But, of course, I got a sense of it, with people speaking so passionately about her films, performances, the kind of person she was on set, her contribution… I think it’s rare and doesn’t happen twice. It’s just once-in-a-lifetime.”

Additionally, Janhvi Kapoor, who frequently collaborates with her pals to recreate popular videos and upload them to Instagram, posted a brand-new humorous film on Instagram Reels. With the help of her pals, Janhvi recreated a scenario from the well-liked TV programme Anupamaa for her most recent video. Tara Sutaria and Alia Bhatt responded to the video.

The phrase "aapko kya" refers to a trend that was inspired by a scene in the movie Anupamaa in which the lead character, played by Rupali Ganguly, reprimands her ex-husband Vanraj Shah. With her friends, who have previously starred in other films on her account, Janhvi seemed to have a lot of fun recreating the reel. Janhvi and her friends mimicked all the actions stated in the dialogue in their rendition on the popular video.

Sridevi passed away in 2018 after accidentally drowning in a hotel in Dubai. She appeared in Zero as well as Mom, which was her most recent movie. On the other side, Janhvi's upcoming films include Mili, Bawaal, and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi's younger daughter, will make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, a Netflix original movie.