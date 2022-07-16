Janhvi Kapoor talks about being compared with Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, says 'aisa nahin hai ki...'

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday/Instagram

Recently, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor shared the couch in episode 2 of season 7 of Koffee With Karan. Janhvi made her acting debut with Dhadak in the same year that Sara started out with the films Kedarnath and Simmba. Janhvi discussed being likened to her "contemporaries," Sara and Ananya Panday, in a recent interview.

Ananya entered the film profession a year later than Janhvi and Sara. In 2019, she made her acting debut in the movie Student of the Year 2. In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor discussed her relationship with Sara and Ananya and stated that she was "really fond" of them and wished them luck in their endeavours. Janhvi claimed that the three of them could "co-exist and thrive" despite being placed against one another due to their comparable age groups and past box office success because they felt "secure enough."

Speaking about Sara and Ananya, Janhvi told Pinkvilla, “I actually really like them, and I want them to do really well. I think they would want the same for me. We are secure enough to know that we can all co-exist and thrive. Aisa nahin hai ki haan industry mein ek hi actress hogi aur use hi saara kaam milega (It is not like there can be only one actor in the industry, who will get all the work). It doesn’t work like that.”

She also added, “I am actually really fond of these girls (Ananya and Sara). I think that I have a lot of respect for what they do, and how they carry themselves. I enjoy their company a lot. We have seen each other for so long. I have seen Ananya, she has been Shanaya’s best friend forever so I have always seen her around… Sara I have known for six-seven years now, since before she was an actor. So, for me in my head when I think of them, I don’t think like ‘Oh, my contemporaries’. I think first of like, the little girl with long hair who used to run around with Shanaya, or Sara who visited me in LA and made me skip lines at Disneyland,” Janhvi said.