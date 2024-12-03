Recently, in an interview with Mirchi Plus, Janhvi Kapoor, speaking about her bond with Shikhar Pahariya said, “He has been in my life since I was 15-16. I think my dreams have always been his dreams and his dreams have always been my dreams."

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been a fan favourite couple for the longest time. Photos and videos of the couple attending weddings together or joint vacations often go viral on social media. The two have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now, but their social media interactions or not-so-subtle shoutouts for each other are enough for anyone to know how madly in love they are. A new photo of Janhvi Kapoor with her Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Varun Dhawan is going viral on Instagram. The two were seen posing with the staff of a luxury hotel in Nashik, however, what caught netizens' attention was Janhvi Kapoor's outfit. Janhvi Kapoor flaunted a customized t-shirt featuring her beau Shikhar Pahariya’s name and pictures.

The photo was posted on Instagram by the luxury hotel in Nashik, showing Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan posing with the staff. The post read, "We recently had the honour of hosting the supremely talented stars of Bollywood @janhvikapoor and @varundvn and it has truly been one of the ‘pinch us’ moments."

Janhvi Kapoor's outfit which is garnering all the attention is surely special. The actress wore a straight-fit black trouser with a white t-shirt featuring Shikhar Pahariya's name and his photos on it. Janhvi Kapoor kept the look fairly simple and let her lovey-dovey t-shirt do all the talking.

Recently, in an interview with Mirchi Plus, Janhvi Kapoor, speaking about her bond with Shikhar Pahariya said, “He has been in my life since I was 15-16. I think my dreams have always been his dreams and his dreams have always been my dreams. We’ve been very close. We’ve been each other’s support system almost as if we’ve raised each other."

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Devara: Part 1, has two films lined up including Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan and RC16 with Ram Charan.

READ | Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia CONFIRMS exit from Anupamaa, addresses rift rumours with Rupali Ganguly: 'I don't...'