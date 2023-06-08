Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in all-black casual look, rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya reacts

Janhvi Kapoor dropped stunning photos from 'golden hour' and it attracted her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's attention.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 11:52 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in all-black casual look, rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya reacts
Stills from Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram post

On Thursday, Janhvi Kapoor uploaded photos from the countryside, enjoying the sunset in an all-black casual outfit. The actress shared seven pictures from her recent trip and captioned the post, "Golden hour." 

Here are the photos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

As soon as Kapoor uploaded the photos, several netizens reacted and praised her as 'naturally beautiful'. However, it was Shikhar Pahariya's comment that attracted our attention. Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar was stunned by the actress' latest photos, and he dropped heart emojis on her post.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Milli. She will soon be seen with Rajkummar Rao in the sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty attend Baba Siddique's iftar party
Meet BLACKPINK's Lisa who began career at 13; now earns Rs 81 crore per year, is most-followed K-pop star on Instagram
In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'
5 times Esha Gupta raised the temperature with her sizzling photos
Hina Khan looks breathtaking in black bodycon dress, drops photos on Instagram
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Attacker stabs eight children of 3-5 years age, one adult; arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.