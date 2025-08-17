Janhvi Kapoor sparks memes after chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ at Dahi Handi; trolls say it’s Janmashtami, not Independence Day: Watch

Avneet Kaur flaunts her combat training skills with powerful punches and kicks
BOLLYWOOD
Janhvi, who attended the Krishna Janmashtami gathering alongside BJP MLA Ram Kadam, was invited to break the traditional Dahi Handi Matki.
What was meant to be a festive celebration for Janhvi Kapoor turned into an online roasting session, after the actress made an unexpected slip during a Dahi Handi event in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Saturday.
Janhvi, who attended the Krishna Janmashtami gathering alongside BJP MLA Ram Kadam, was invited to break the traditional Dahi Handi Matki. As the crowd cheered, she smashed the pot with a coconut but followed it up by loudly chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai!”; a patriotic slogan more commonly heard during Independence Day celebrations.
The clip quickly went viral, and netizens wasted no time in poking fun. Many joked that she got her occasions mixed up, while some laughed it off as an innocent mistake. One user wrote on X, “Rotated so hard between occasions/festivals this week that she forgot their names and reasons.” Another comment read, “I request all Bollywood celebrities please don’t ruin Hindu festival celebrations. At least know the importance of the festival before promoting films.”
Despite the trolling, the event’s atmosphere remained festive, with crowds cheering her on during the act. However, online, the incident overshadowed the celebration and became meme fodder for the weekend.
As of now, Janhvi has not issued any clarification or reaction regarding the slip-up.