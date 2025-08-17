Janhvi Kapoor sparks memes after chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ at Dahi Handi; trolls say it’s Janmashtami, not Independence Day: Watch

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Avneet Kaur flaunts her combat training skills with powerful punches and kicks

After IAS Anudeep Durishetty and IAS Tina Dabi, UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, here's how much he scored in different subjects

Meet man, IIT alumnus, who failed UPSC five times, became IPS officer, then IAS in sixth attempt, he is from...., AIR is...

Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more showers, cloudy sky till...

6 superhit Bollywood movies that War 2 star Hrithik Roshan said NO to: From Lagaan to 3 idiots

Meet woman, UPSC CSE 2024 topper, who left CA, later became IAS officer to fulfill father's dream, her marksheet goes viral, she is...

THIS multirole fighter jet has wreaked havoc from Iraq, Syria to Libya, is giving tough competition to Rafale, it is developed by..., its name is...

Are these 4 veggies really protein powerhouses? Rakul Preet thinks so, but nutritionist says…

BIG boost for Delhi-NCR, as PM Modi inaugurates 2 highway projects to decongest capital

BTS reunites for first live from the beach after military discharge; Namjoon says he 'misses his wife'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Avneet Kaur flaunts her combat training skills with powerful punches and kicks

Avneet Kaur flaunts her combat training skills with powerful punches and kicks

After IAS Anudeep Durishetty and IAS Tina Dabi, UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, here's how much he scored in different subjects

UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, here's how much he scored

Meet man, IIT alumnus, who failed UPSC five times, became IPS officer, then IAS in sixth attempt, he is from...., AIR is...

Meet man, IIT alumnus, who failed UPSC five times, became IPS officer, then IAS

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Janhvi Kapoor sparks memes after chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ at Dahi Handi; trolls say it’s Janmashtami, not Independence Day: Watch

Janhvi, who attended the Krishna Janmashtami gathering alongside BJP MLA Ram Kadam, was invited to break the traditional Dahi Handi Matki.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 01:51 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Janhvi Kapoor sparks memes after chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ at Dahi Handi; trolls say it’s Janmashtami, not Independence Day: Watch
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

What was meant to be a festive celebration for Janhvi Kapoor turned into an online roasting session, after the actress made an unexpected slip during a Dahi Handi event in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Saturday.

Janhvi, who attended the Krishna Janmashtami gathering alongside BJP MLA Ram Kadam, was invited to break the traditional Dahi Handi Matki. As the crowd cheered, she smashed the pot with a coconut but followed it up by loudly chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai!”; a patriotic slogan more commonly heard during Independence Day celebrations.

The clip quickly went viral, and netizens wasted no time in poking fun. Many joked that she got her occasions mixed up, while some laughed it off as an innocent mistake. One user wrote on X, “Rotated so hard between occasions/festivals this week that she forgot their names and reasons.” Another comment read, “I request all Bollywood celebrities please don’t ruin Hindu festival celebrations. At least know the importance of the festival before promoting films.”

Despite the trolling, the event’s atmosphere remained festive, with crowds cheering her on during the act. However, online, the incident overshadowed the celebration and became meme fodder for the weekend.

As of now, Janhvi has not issued any clarification or reaction regarding the slip-up.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
J-K Kishtwar cloudburst: Death toll rises to 45, over 100 injured on Machail Mata pilgrimage route
J-K Kishtwar cloudburst: Death toll rises to 45, over 100 injured
Blood Moon to light up the sky in 2025: All you need to know about Lunar Eclipse, visibility in India
Blood Moon to light up the sky in 2025: All you need to know about Lunar Eclipse
War 2 vs Coolie Independence Day Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR defeat Rajinikanth on day 2 by Rs…
War 2 vs Coolie Independence Day Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR d
India's BIG statement on Trump-Putin Alaska summit, says, 'The way forward...'
India's BIG statement on Trump-Putin Alaska summit, says, 'The way forward...'
Google Doodle celebrates India's 79th Independence Day by showcasing traditional tile art, know what it means
Google Doodle celebrates India's 79th Independence Day by showcasing traditional
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE