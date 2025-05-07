"Shouldn’t we be happy we’re finally getting our due instead of salty about how seeing our own people on this platform is making it seem a little less aspirational?", Janhvi Kapoor slammed those mocking Indian celebrities and artisans at Met Gala 2025.

The Met Gala 2025 got a full dose of Bollywood glam with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh lighting up the starry blue carpet. While a majority of people cheered their looks, a few trolls dubbed it the "Chandivalification of Met." Chandivali is an upmarket residential neighbourhood located in Andheri East, Mumbai. Janhvi Kapoor has now slammed these trolls, asking them to shut down their classist attitude.

The Dhadak actress replied in the comments section on the Instagram post of the anonymous fashion content creator Diet Sabya, that read, "DSji how come we have sudden influx of Indians at the Met? Is this the Chandivalification of Met?". Janhvi wrote, "It was high time. Our artisans and designers are the best in the world, they deserve the spotlight on a global stage like the Met. As do our icons. Shouldn’t we be happy we’re finally getting our due instead of salty about how seeing our own people on this platform is making it seem a little less aspirational? Might I say our garments were amongst the most spectacular. Amusing how we’re being almost classist towards ourselves, clearly colonial trauma hasn’t left us."

Highlighted the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship, Janhvi added, "For decades the work of our artisans has been exported from our country and put on global platforms without credit, for decades they have borrowed our fabrics, our embroidery, our textiles, our Jewelery and presented it as a creation of which they are the rightful owners. I’m glad our people are finally getting the chance to represent so much of our work and heritage. If anything, the sense of pride I felt seeing our artists and garments at the Met made whole affair seem even more magical."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next feature in the romantic comedy Param Sundari, in which she will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films,. Titled after the famous song from the 2021 film Mimi, Param Sundari is slated to release on July 25.

READ | Meet actress, whose debut film was huge flop, then gave India's first Rs 1000-crore blockbuster, has massive net worth of Rs...