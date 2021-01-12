Janhvi Kapoor shows off belly dancing skills, performs on Kareena Kapoor Khan's song 'San Sanana'

On Tuesday, Boney Kapoor's daughter, actress Janhvi Kapoor treated her fans with a video of herself performing belly dancing on the song 'San Sanana', originally filmed on actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the movie 'Asoka'.

Dressed in comfortable off-white lowers and a white t-shirt tucked in to look like a crop top, Janhvi showed off her belly dancing skills in the over 1-minute clip, which she apparently was performing at a studio.

"Missing post burrito belly dance sessionz," Janhvi captioned the one-minute video, which she posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

As soon as the video was posted, several of Janhvi's industry friends took to the comments section to drop emojis and comments expressing how much they liked the clip. Maheep Kapoor dropped fire emojis, while Manish Malhotra wrote, "Uff uff."

Not just this, some of her friends and fans even compared Janhvi to to Shakira.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, filmmaker Aanand L Rai went on floor on Monday in Punjab with his new production, Good Luck Jerry. The film features Janhvi Kapoor with Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. The first schedule of the film, directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, is expected to continue till March.

"Colour Yellow welcomes 2021 with #GoodLuckJerry starring #janhavikapoor! The shooting of our new film has begun today," Aanand L Rai wrote on Instagram announcing the film.

Janhvi was last seen in the OTT-released film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was more in the news because the Indian Air Force said the film had wrongly depicted the prestigious organisation.

For the unversed, Janhvi made her film debut in 2018, with 'Dhadak' -- the Hindi remake of Marathi hit 'Sairat'.

Besdies 'Good Luck Jerry', she also has 'Roohi Afzana' and 'Dostana 2' in her kitty.