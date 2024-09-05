Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Janhvi Kapoor resumed work three days after being discharged from the hospital and shot for energetic dance number for Devara with Jr NTR.

On July 18, it was reported that Janhvi Kapoor was hospitalised due to severe food poisoning. Janhvi was discharged on July 21, and she resumed work three days after being discharged. After joining back, Janhvi shot the energetic dance number Daavudi from Devara. After coming back from the hospital, Janhvi shot this song with Jr NTR and left her colleagues and crew members stunned.

As per reports, a few months back it was reported that Janhvi was hospitalized for food poisoning but, Janhvi’s commitment to her art is exemplified by her swift return to work. Just three days after being discharged from the hospital, she was back on set, diving into the rigorous demands of the "Daavudi" shoot.

This remarkable feat underscores her resilience and passion for her profession. As per recent reports it was noted, “Janhvi Kapoor shot for the song ‘Daavudi’, just three days after being discharged from the hospital. Her energy & dedication shine throughout the song as fans and audiences pour in praises for her transformation into a mass heroine for her first ever big commercial pan India film!”

Janhvi Kapoor felt paralysed and shared details from her hospitalisation

In an interview with Times Now, Janhvi Kapoor admitted that she was exhausted due to her hectic work schedule and her immunity was low and said, "Since before the promotions of Mr & Mrs Mahi started, I haven't really had a break. I've been traveling and I've shot three songs and I'm rehearsing for my fourth song now. I've done this within the span of a month and a lot of crazy travel and other things on the side."

She further recalled eating 'something funky' at the airport because of which she thought it was a 'stomach bug'. she added, "Apparently, my liver enzymes and my liver profile were way off, which gave doctors a lot of reason to panic. So for three days, essentially, I was just at the hospital and they were trying to figure out what was wrong with me and why my parameters were so off, which was quite scary because I don't know when you feel like you're on a hamster wheel and you're covering a lot of ground and you're feeling really invincible and triumphant." Devara Part One will be released in the cinemas on September 27.

