Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mongolia bowled out for 10 runs in T20 WC qualifier match against Singapore, joint-lowest total in T20I history

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Did ex-RG Kar principal ordered renovation near crime scene? CBI gives big update

Top 5 high-paying government jobs, know roles and qualifications required

Meet 12th pass brothers who started business with Rs 5000; now own Rs 12000 crore company, they are India's richest…

Aadhaar Card: Download, Enrollment Process, and Status

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Did ex-RG Kar principal ordered renovation near crime scene? CBI gives big update

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Did ex-RG Kar principal ordered renovation near crime scene? CBI gives big update

Top 5 high-paying government jobs, know roles and qualifications required

Top 5 high-paying government jobs, know roles and qualifications required

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

Seven highest paid Indian influencers 

Seven highest paid Indian influencers 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

First Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film, highest paid star, not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay

First Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film, highest paid star, not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Janhvi Kapoor resumed work three days after being discharged from the hospital and shot for energetic dance number for Devara with Jr NTR.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 04:43 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital
Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in Devara
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On July 18, it was reported that Janhvi Kapoor was hospitalised due to severe food poisoning. Janhvi was discharged on July 21, and she resumed work three days after being discharged. After joining back, Janhvi shot the energetic dance number Daavudi from Devara. After coming back from the hospital, Janhvi shot this song with Jr NTR and left her colleagues and crew members stunned. 

As per reports, a few months back it was reported that Janhvi was hospitalized for food poisoning but, Janhvi’s commitment to her art is exemplified by her swift return to work. Just three days after being discharged from the hospital, she was back on set, diving into the rigorous demands of the "Daavudi" shoot. 

This remarkable feat underscores her resilience and passion for her profession. As per recent reports it was noted, “Janhvi Kapoor shot for the song ‘Daavudi’, just three days after being discharged from the hospital. Her energy & dedication shine throughout the song as fans and audiences pour in praises for her transformation into a mass heroine for her first ever big commercial pan India film!”

Janhvi Kapoor felt paralysed and shared details from her hospitalisation

In an interview with Times Now, Janhvi Kapoor admitted that she was exhausted due to her hectic work schedule and her immunity was low and said, "Since before the promotions of Mr & Mrs Mahi started, I haven't really had a break. I've been traveling and I've shot three songs and I'm rehearsing for my fourth song now. I've done this within the span of a month and a lot of crazy travel and other things on the side." 

She further recalled eating 'something funky' at the airport because of which she thought it was a 'stomach bug'. she added, "Apparently, my liver enzymes and my liver profile were way off, which gave doctors a lot of reason to panic. So for three days, essentially, I was just at the hospital and they were trying to figure out what was wrong with me and why my parameters were so off, which was quite scary because I don't know when you feel like you're on a hamster wheel and you're covering a lot of ground and you're feeling really invincible and triumphant." Devara Part One will be released in the cinemas on September 27.

Read: This superhit was offered to Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna replaced him, worked for free, still earned 10 times his fees

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Hartalika Teej 2024: Know the date, timings, significance of this auspicious festival

Hartalika Teej 2024: Know the date, timings, significance of this auspicious festival

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Jio as BSNL introduces new plan with unlimited calls, 3GB data daily, at just…

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Jio as BSNL introduces new plan with unlimited calls, 3GB data daily, at just…

Who is Simi Singh? Indian-origin Ireland cricketer battling for life in Gurugram after liver failure

Who is Simi Singh? Indian-origin Ireland cricketer battling for life in Gurugram after liver failure

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Jio customers, new plan with unlimited calling, high-speed data, new AI service, at just Rs…

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Jio customers, new plan with unlimited calling, high-speed data, new AI service, at just Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best cheapest plans for Jio customers

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best cheapest plans for Jio customers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement