Janhvi Kapoor shares parents Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's love photo to wish on their wedding anniversary

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback photo of her parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor to wish on their wedding anniversary.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 02, 2020, 08:52 PM IST

It's Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's wedding anniversary today. The couple had tied the knot in 1996 and embraced parenthood soon after. Their firstborn is the daughter and actor Janhvi Kapoor and the second one also daughter, Khushi Kapoor. Now, on their wedding anniversary, Janhvi took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback photo of Sridevi and Boney. In the black and white photo, the late actor is seen holding her loving husband. 

In the photo, Sridevi is seen wearing a white outfit while Boney wore a black shirt. Janhvi captioned her photo stating, "Happy Anniversary".

In an old interview, Sridevi had spoken about her love story with Boney by saying, "Boney came to me in 1984 to sign me to play Seema, the lead female role for Mr India. He confessed later, that he fell in love with me outright! He, however, did take a few years to sort out his life before formally proposing to me in 1993."

She also said, "I fell in love with him when I got to know the real him. It was difficult, traumatic even and it took me many years to finally accept the fact that I was destined to be with Boney. In hindsight, I only wish that I had realised and accepted his love for me sooner. I always believe in following my heart and I am glad that I did. My parents had passed away by then and my sister was shocked by my decision. But now, she shares a great relationship with my husband and is convinced that he is the best thing that ever happened to me!"

