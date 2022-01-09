Janhvi Kapoor shares a cryptic post about being down with fever, see pic

Last week, Arjun, Anshula Kapoor, along with Rhea and Karan Boolani were tested COVID positive, and now Janhvi Kapoor posted a carousel post that hints of her being unwell. In the post, Janhvi posted her picture, lying on the bed, with a thermometer in her mouth. Her post says, "That time of the year again," and it hints that she might be down with fever. In her carousel, along with her picture, Janhvi posted her painting, a page from her book, a cute video of her pup, and a laidback moment with Khushi Kapoor.

Check out Janhvi's post

Janhvi Kapoor was one of the actors who released her film 'Roohi' after cinemas got reopened in March 2021. The film had found its audience, but the pandemic had affected the film's collection. The actress who will soon be seen in 'Good Luck Jerry' has opened up about her views on the rise of COVID cases and the surge of variant Omicron.

Last week, while speaking to Hindustan Times, Janhvi said that she's concerned about the economics, and the fate of upcoming releases. "We were just getting a sense of theatrical releases and resuming shoot life. I’m concerned about financials, job opportunities and the vision that everyone has for their releases. Having said that, I believe that in this situation, there’s no point losing sleeping over it because people’s health, well-being and lives are at stake; the country’s future is at stake.”

On Sunday, Boney Kapoor dropped another unseen picture with Sridevi in which they can be seen holding each other while walking. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “n Tokyo: walking out of the hotel lobby. We were there for the premiere of English Vinglish. It remains one of the most successful Indian film in Japan.”

Apart from 'Good Luck Jerry,' Janhvi will also be seen in Boney Kapoor's production 'Milli,' 'Mr and Mrs Mahi.'