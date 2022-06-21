Headlines

Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor sizzle in sexy glamourous dresses

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor look absolutely stunning in short sexy glittery dresses.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 08:10 PM IST

Bollywood celebs often stun us with their glamorous looks, they often inspire us to be fit and stylish. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor dropped stunning photos with her sisters Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor on social media.

All three look absolutely stunning in short sexy glittery dresses. Sharing the photos, Janhvi wrote, “the Kapoor’s the criminals.” Fans have been reacting to her photos. One of them wrote, “his dress made for you only you look stunning in this dress.” The second one commented, “u r a most beautiful angel in the earth. u r looking hot n cute like an angel.” Another mentioned, “Damn hot no-one can beat you in hotness.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is geared up to showcase her talent with Aanand L Rai's production Goodluck Jerry. The posters of the film are out, and it hints at an entertaining ride, filled with crime and thrill. 

Kapoor shared her film posters on her social media with a caption where she has asked to wish him 'good luck.' Kapoor wrote, "Nikal Padi hu main ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge? #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar." 

Goodluck Jerry has started their journey on a good note, as the netizens are impressed with Kapoor's upcoming film, and they shared their views about it. Varun Dhawan wrote, "Best of luck il maam." A user asserted, "You are an extremely exceptional, a completely beautiful, a so hot attractive, and utterly pleasant lady. big fan always." Another fan asserted, "You are looking beautiful." A netizen added, "Goodluck janhvi." Another netizen added, "Yehhhhh tohhhh bada surprise haiiiii." 

Goodluck Jerry is directed by Siddharth Sen, produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow production with Mahaveer Jain Films and Subaskaran's Lyca Productions. The fill will stream on Disney plus Hotstar from July 29. 

Read- Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor looks royal in blue, Deepika Padukone-Vicky Kaushal stun in casuals

Khushi Kapoor will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's film Archies which will also feature Suhana Khan.

 


 

