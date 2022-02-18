Janhvi Kapoor sets internet on fire with sensual photos, sister Khushi reacts

Janhvi Kapoor's fashion sense is as unique as she is. A quick glance at her social media pages reveals that she has lifted the bar in terms of fashion statements. Even before she got into show business, she had a firm grip on people's hearts. She recently filled the internet with photographs, leaving followers drooling over her.

Fans will notice Janhvi resting in a white bralette and pyjama set, innovating bedroom fashion.

Take a look at the photos here-

She captioned the photo “call u 2morrow.”

Reacting to this her sister Khushi Kapoor commented saying “Ok now leave home.”

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle on the occasion of Republic Day 2022 and shared some behind-the-scenes from her upcoming sports-based drama 'Mr. And Mrs. Mahi'. The actress reunites with her 'Roohi' co-star Rajkummar Rao in the film backed by Dharma Productions.

Janhvi was being trained for the role by Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik, who was also visible in the actress's photos. As per the photos, the 'Dhadak' actress is playing a cricketer in the film and is putting in a lot of practise time to improve her shots and stance.

In November 2021, Karan Johar had announced the film on his social media handles with the note that read "One dream, chased by two hearts. Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by Sharan Sharma who is back with another heart-warming story to tell with his touch of magic! Starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field aka the cinemas on October 7, 2022. "

Meanwhile, Janhvi will also be seen in the survival thriller 'Mili', which is the remake of the Malayalam film 'Helen' in 2022. She also has the black-comedy crime drama 'Good Luck Jerry' in the pipeline.