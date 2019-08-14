Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala ahead of Sridevi's 56th birth anniversary

Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday took to her Instagram page and wished her mother and legendary actor Sridevi on her 56th birth anniversary. The young actor shared a photo of Sridevi and wrote, "Happy birthday Mumma, I love you". In honour of her mother, Janhvi even headed to Tirupati Balaji Temple, Tirumala to perform a puja with her cousin. The actor paid a visit a few days back and was seen elated to visit the famous temple.

A while back, Janhvi took to her Instagram page and shared a photo posing with her cousin. In the photo, the 22-year-old actor is seen wearing a green and golden coloured Pavadai Davani with hair tied in a braid and silver jewellery. A video was also circulating on the Internet, wherein Janhvi is seen seeking blessings and making her way out of the temple.

The fan club shared the video and wrote, "Janhvi offers prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple in honour of Sridevi Ji's birthday. The most beautiful soul. @janhvikapoor"

Check it out below:

Earlier, in an interview, Janhvi had spoken about Sridevi's death stating, "I think, I was still in that state of shock, to be very honest. I think I am still in shock. None of it has been processed. Like, I have no memory of three or four months."

Meanwhile, Janhvi is currently busy with the shoot of two films - Kargil Girl and Roohi Afza. Both films are likely to hit the screens next year. The actor also has Takht and Dostana 2 in her kitty.