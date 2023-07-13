Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on her role in Bawaal and shares her learnings from her character Nisha.

Janhvi Kapoor’s next film Bawaal sees her as a married woman. The actress is starring opposite Varun Dhawan for the first time ever. The Nitesh Tiwari film sees the actors play a married couple who goes through the ups and downs of a relationship. In a recent group interaction to promote the film, Janhvi opened up about what she learnt about love and marriage while playing her character in the film.

Talking about her takeaways from Bawaal and if playing a married woman affected her notions about the marriage, Janhvi said, “I don’t know if Nisha’s character has affected me wanting to get married or not. I don’t think those thoughts have ever crossed my mind. Definitely, no marriage thoughts have crossed my mind at all. One thing I have learnt from the equation she had with Ajju (Varun Dhawan’s character) is that in this day and age, people give up on love relatively easily. I think that stems from a lot of things – preserving your identity, your self-respect. These things are very important, especially for a woman.”

The actress also shared what she learnt from Nish during her experience playing her in Bawaal. “What I learnt from her is that she managed to do all these things without ever giving up on love. That is one thing I took away from her that she was quite relentless in her belief of the institution of marriage,” said Janhvi.

Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashiwini Iyer Tiwari. The film’s teaser and trailer raised curiosity and generated some buzz as the romantic drama also includes imagery linked to World War 2 and the Holocaust. Director Nitesh Tiwari has addressed these concerns, saying they have handled all these aspects respectfully. The film releases on Prime Video on July 21.