Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

Headlines

Chandrayaan-3: Countdown begins for India’s third Moon mission, all you need to know

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film? Here's what we know

Delhi floods: When will Yamuna water level go down? Peak yet to come, water supply to be hit

Google Pay users can now make payments without UPI PIN: Check limit and how to activate feature

Mohit Raina opens up about digital revoultion with OTT, says 'I always wanted to play...' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Massive Fire At Greater Noida Mall; People Jump From 3rd Floor

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film? Here's what we know

Devastating Drone Visuals Show Flooded Roads Of Delhi After Yamuna River Swells

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

Sleep tips: 5 steps to get better sleep at night

Yoga Asanas to increase stamina

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life imprisonment in Congress leader Awadhesh Rai's murder

Bad news for MSD fans: MS Dhoni is set to be hospitalised, know what happened

DNA | Religious freedom report or propaganda report; why is India mentioned in every report of US?

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film? Here's what we know

Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

Shah Rukh Khan looks menacing as bald villain in first poster from Jawan, fans say ‘this will be bigger than Pathaan’

HomeBollywood

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on her role in Bawaal and shares her learnings from her character Nisha.

article-main
Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 02:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Janhvi Kapoor’s next film Bawaal sees her as a married woman. The actress is starring opposite Varun Dhawan for the first time ever. The Nitesh Tiwari film sees the actors play a married couple who goes through the ups and downs of a relationship. In a recent group interaction to promote the film, Janhvi opened up about what she learnt about love and marriage while playing her character in the film.

Talking about her takeaways from Bawaal and if playing a married woman affected her notions about the marriage, Janhvi said, “I don’t know if Nisha’s character has affected me wanting to get married or not. I don’t think those thoughts have ever crossed my mind. Definitely, no marriage thoughts have crossed my mind at all. One thing I have learnt from the equation she had with Ajju (Varun Dhawan’s character) is that in this day and age, people give up on love relatively easily. I think that stems from a lot of things – preserving your identity, your self-respect. These things are very important, especially for a woman.”

The actress also shared what she learnt from Nish during her experience playing her in Bawaal. “What I learnt from her is that she managed to do all these things without ever giving up on love. That is one thing I took away from her that she was quite relentless in her belief of the institution of marriage,” said Janhvi.

Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashiwini Iyer Tiwari. The film’s teaser and trailer raised curiosity and generated some buzz as the romantic drama also includes imagery linked to World War 2 and the Holocaust. Director Nitesh Tiwari has addressed these concerns, saying they have handled all these aspects respectfully. The film releases on Prime Video on July 21.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Never imagined you'll be head coach and I would...': Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid recall 2011 West Indies tour

With GST being linked to ED, traders paying tax could also be arrested: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Vijay Sethupathi announces 50th project! Jawan actor’s milestone movie to be titled Maharaja: See Post

West Bengal Panchayat Election result 2023: TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags 28,985 seats

Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Devdas Turns 21! Makers Of The Sanjay Leela Bhansali Classic Take A Trip Down Memory Lane: Watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE