Janhvi Kapoor has expressed the misconception that period pain and menstruation are used to dismiss women's mood swings. She also getting lauded by the netizens for stating that men are incapable of bearing the menstrual pain.

Periods and the menstrual pain are nothing less than a nightmare, but women bear it bravely, and don't stop living for their people. Janhvi Kapoor recently represented women in the true sense, and she's getting lauded for the right reasons. Recently, the Dhadak girl interacted with Hauterrfly, and she admitted that men are incapable of bearing the pain during periods. The Mili actress even addressed the misconception attached to periods and mood swings.

In the conversation, Janhvi said that if men had periods, they could have declared nuclear war due to the inexplicable pain. "I assure you, men won’t be able to bear this pain and mood swings for even a minute. Pata nahi kaunsa nuclear war ho jaata agar mardon ko periods hote (Who knows what kind of nuclear war would break out if men had periods).”

Speaking about how mood swings are often ignored or rather dismissed in the pretext of periods, the Roohi actress said, "Agar main jhagda karne ki koshish kar rahi hu ya meri point ko saamne rakhne ki koshish kar rahi hu aur aap bolte ho (If I am trying to argue or putting my point across and you ask), ‘Is it that time of the month?’ then, like, take a hike. But agar aap sach mein humdardi dikha rahe ho, ki (But if you are genuinely concerned and ask), ‘Do you need a minute, is it that time of the month?’ then yeah, more often than not, you do need a minute, because the way our hormones are off the charts, the pain we go through, that genuine consideration is always welcome."

Janhvi's comment has won the netizens, especially women. The actress is lauded on the internet for speaking out facts with no holds barred. On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Ulajh. However, the movie was a commercial failure. She will next be seen in the pan-India film Peddi. The movie stars Ram Charan, and it is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

Also read: Puneet Issar supports alpha male-oriented film, lauds Animal, criticises Ayushmann's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: 'Aap lesbians, gays pe film...'